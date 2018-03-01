The 'Game of Thrones' creator's love for complicated plots has reportedly contributed to the book's delay.

Many fans are still unaware of The Winds of Winter’s release date. It has been seven years since George R.R. Martin confirmed that he started working on the sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire. However, the veteran writer has remained mum about its details.

Because of this, some avid followers of the A Song of Ice and Fire series have come up with their own theories and predictions about the imminent new novel. According to Express, a fan suggested that George R.R. Martin is having a hard time finishing The Winds of Winter. It was claimed that the New Mexico-based author had been introducing twists and turns that could not be resolved easily.

“The introduction of dorne, Young Griff, and the ironborn really adds a lot of stuff that cannot be resolved simply. Not to say that these aren’t awesome subplots, but they add a lot of complexity to an already dense story.”

In March of 2017, George R.R. Martin confessed during an event at Jean Cocteau Cinema that he is a “gardener” kind of writer. The Sandkings author stated that this is one of the main reasons why he could not write fast at times. The Winds of Winter writer added that some great plots are really hard to write sometimes.

“Sometimes the cool things are very very difficult to write, because they’ve existed in your head for some time and they’re awesome. And then you put them in words and they’re less awesome.”

George R.R. Martin has yet to comment on the speculation claiming that his love for complicated storylines is among the many reasons why he has not finished The Winds of Winter yet. Hence, devoted followers of A Song of Ice and Series should take these theories and predictions lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, previous reports claimed that The Winds of Winter might not be released before this year ends. Trusted Reviews shared that New York’s Strand Book Store has listed the book’s release date as September 6, 2018. It can be recalled that George R.R. Martin stated he might launch the highly-anticipated novel in “late 2018 or early 2019.” However, based on the listing, this might not be the case.

In July of 2017, George R.R. Martin shared he hopes to release the sixth book of the Song of Ice and Fire series along with the first volume of Fire and Blood.

“Whether WINDS or the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD will be the first to hit the bookstores is hard to say at this juncture, but I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018… and who knows, maybe two,” the brain behind the Game of Thrones series wrote on his LiveJournal blog.

