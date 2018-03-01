Khloe Kardashian Snaps Back At Critics Commenting On Her Baby Bump: ‘It’s Mine!’

The 'KUWTK' star, who is currently in Tokyo, also shared that her third trimester has been healthy and strong so far.

Khloe Kardashian isn’t going to let haters dampen her pregnancy joy. The mom-to-be took on her bashers who were commenting on how she’s handling her first pregnancy so far. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Khloe is currently in Tokyo, Japan with sisters Kim and Kourtney to have an epic “babymoon.” Being eight months pregnant, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star received a lot of criticisms for traveling at this stage of her pregnancy.

As seen on last Sunday’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, Khloe struggled with some complications early on in her pregnancy. She was advised to insert progesterone suppositories six times a day to support her baby.

But in her most recent Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian replied to a fan and assured everyone that her pregnancy has been “healthy and strong” after the first trimester. In the photo, the 33-year-old expectant mom is seen holding her baby bump while wearing a sexy and shimmery outfit under a long coat.

“I am so thankful that after my first trimester, my pregnancy has been so healthy and strong! God is great!” Khloe wrote.

However, critics aren’t just commenting on Khloe Kardashian’s trip to Tokyo. Apparently, many are also questioning why the first-time mom-to-be is always cradling her belly in most of her pictures. Khloe addressed this in a fiery tweet on Wednesday.

“People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE.”

Khloe added that she’s waited a long time to conceive, which will only last for nine months. For her, she wants to enjoy her pregnancy as long as she can.

“I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose,” Khloe tweeted.

According to People, this isn’t the first time that Khloe has fired back at bashers regarding her pregnancy. Shortly after confirming that she was expecting her first baby, the Revenge Body star responded to fans who were overly concerned about her pregnancy work-outs. She explained that her doctor has given her a go-signal to exercise while pregnant.

In the next episode of KUWTK, Khloe will finally reveal her baby’s gender to her family. It has previously been reported by People that the reality star and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby boy. However, sources of the magazine have backtracked and shared that Khloe has been dropping hints that the baby might be a girl after all.

According to insiders, Khloe has chosen only pink baby items for her registry. She’s also been favoring blush-colored flowers and pink nails lately, as seen in her recent social media posts.

“Early on, Khloé was telling people that she is expecting a baby boy. But getting ready for her baby shower, she is only registering for pink and neutral colors,” the insider revealed.

Khloe Kardashian is currently in her 32nd week of pregnancy. She is expected to give birth sometime in April.