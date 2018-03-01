Rolling Stones Keith Richards Called Mick Jagger ‘A Randy Old B*****d’ Who Needs A Vasectomy

The tensions between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have spilled over again, Richards forced to apologize for calling Jagger a 'randy old b*****d.'

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have been bandmates since they formed the Rolling Stones in 1962. It would be fair to say that Mick Jagger is the man who put the sex into the phrase “sex, drugs, and rock and roll,” a phrase that was coined to describe the legendary life of excess lived by the Rolling Stones in their heyday. Jagger is famed almost as much for his relationships with a string of beautiful women as for his music, and he became a father for the eighth time in December 2016. Jagger has fathered children with five different women.

Keith Richards has frequently described his relationship with Jagger as “difficult,” and in his 2010 autobiography, Richards described Jagger as “unbearable.” The two rock stars have remained friends, although Richards admits that his relationship with Jagger has been “strained” for decades. It seems that their relationship remains difficult, and as reported by the Guardian, Richards has been forced to apologize to Jagger after comments he made in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

On being asked about Jagger becoming a father again at the age of 73, Richards pulled no punches. He described Jagger as “a randy old b*****d” and said that it was time for him to have a vasectomy.

“Mick’s a randy old bas****, it’s time for the snip – you can’t be a father at that age. Those poor kids!”

I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick in the WSJ which were completely out of line. I have of course apologised to him in person. — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) February 28, 2018

With the Rolling Stones setting out on another tour in May, Richards has issued a public apology to Jagger over his comments. As reported by the Daily Mail, Richards took to Twitter to say that the comments he made about Jagger to the Wall Street Journal were “completely out of line.”

Richards also revealed that he had apologized to Jagger in person. Fans of the Rolling Stones will be hoping that the bad blood between Richards and Jagger doesn’t spill over into the band’s forthcoming European tour which begins in London on May 22. Just 12 stadium shows have been announced so far, but no new U.S. shows have been announced to date.

Manu Fernandez / AP Images

Richards has promised British and European Rolling Stones fans a treat. He claims that the band is “sounding better than it ever has.”

Tickets for the second installment of the Rolling Stones “No Filter” tour go on general sale tomorrow, March 2, through the official Rolling Stones website.