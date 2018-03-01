Leonardo DiCaprio And Brad Pitt Team Up For New Quentin Tarantino’s Movie

Tarantino's ninth movie will star Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCarprio, a movie based in the 1969 Hollywood hippy era around the Charles Manson murders.

Two of the Hollywood’s biggest stars, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, are teaming up for Quentin Tarantino next movie, Tarantino confirms. This Wednesday, Sony Pictures announced that the movie is titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and will feature Leonardo DiCaprio as the former star of a Western TV series, and Brad Pitt as his stunt double, reports Reuters.

It has been reported that the director was in talks with the duo as well as Tom Cruise and now it has been confirmed the Mission Impossible series start will not take part in this much-anticipated movie.

This will be the very first time DiCaprio and Pitt will grace the silver screen. Apparently, Sony is going into a full gear for this $100-million movie, starring two of Hollywood’s brightest stars. The principal photography of this film will start in June this year.

It has been reported that the movie will have to cross $300-million mark to make a profit. If the movie passes this mark, it will be the third Quentin Tarantino movie after Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds.

According to Tarantino, the film is “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor … Sharon Tate.”

Tate was the pregnant actress wife of director Roman Polanski and she was killed in 1969 by followers of Manson, one of the infamous criminals of that time.

Sony announced that the movie will be released worldwide in 2019, August 9, exactly 50 years after Tate and four friends were killed.

Brad Pitt and Director Quentin Tarantino onstage during the 62nd Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Tarantino, the director of Hollywood classics like Pulp Fiction and the Hateful Eight, said that he has been working on the script of the movie for the last five years.

“I’m very excited to tell this story of an LA and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt,” the director said in a statement.

It will not be the first time that the stars work with Tarantino. Brad Pitt starred in Tarantino’s 2009 blockbuster Inglourious Basterds, while DiCaprio worked with the famous director in his another hit, Django Unchained.