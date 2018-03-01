NBA Rumors: OKC Thunder Could Sign Corey Brewer After Lakers Buyout, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

The veteran wing player might choose to sign with the Thunder after clearing waivers, says Adrian Wojnarowski.

Corey Brewer and the Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly reached a buyout agreement. According to various reports, the arrangement was made official on Wednesday, a day before the deadline to make waived players eligible for the playoffs.

Brewer, who will turn 32 next week, is in his second season with the Lakers. He was acquired from the Houston Rockets, along with a 2017 first-rounder, during last year’s trade deadline for Lou Williams.

The former Florida Gators standout was used sparingly during his two seasons with the club, although he provided energy and reliable perimeter defense whenever he was called. Brewer averaged 3.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.8 steals in only 12.9 minutes per game in 54 games this season for head coach Luke Walton.

In the locker room, he was known as a mentor to the Lakers’ young stars, as mentioned by Lakers Nation.

“While his impact on the court was largely minimal, Brewer was lauded for his experience, leadership and willingness to mentor some of the team’s young players.”

According to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, Brewer has no problem being a mentor, but he wants to be in a team that could utilize him more on the court.

Several teams are rumored to be interested in signing Brewer, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, and Portland Trail Blazers. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said that Brewer is seriously considering a reunion with his college coach Billy Donovan with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After Corey Brewer’s buyout with the Lakers, a reunion with his college coach Billy Donovan in Oklahoma City is a serious possibility, league sources tell ESPN. He will talk to other teams too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 28, 2018

USA Today’s Sam Amick said that the one-time NBA champion is seeking a “legit role” to have on wherever he chooses to sign up for the rest of the season. Playing with his former college coach would indeed provide him with more playing opportunities as the two sides are already familiar with each other.

Corey Brewer expected to take his time in deciding his next spot after his Lakers buyout, I’m told. Cavs, Wizards, Portland, Bucks have shown some interest already, but Corey wants a legit role. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 28, 2018

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka only has kind words for his former player, saying in an official statement that Brewer’s “professionalism and competitive mindset will leave a positive mark on the Lakers for a long time.”

Corey Brewer (left) with Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

CBS Sports reported that the Thunder are “looking for wing depth” from the time when starting small forward Andre Roberson injured his knee in January. Roberson and Brewer play similarly on defense, but the latter is not a starter quality player anymore at this point in his career.