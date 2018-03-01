Savannah Chrisley Slams Haters On Instagram After Many Say She’s Had Work Done, Says She Just Enjoys Eating

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' star is sick of all the haters commenting on her looks.

When it comes to haters on social media, Savannah Chrisley isn’t having any more of it.

The 20-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star is known for flooding her popular Instagram account with selfies and photos showcasing her outfits for fans. Sometimes Chrisley even shares throwback pictures much to the delight of her fans.

But things took a more serious turn today on her Instagram account as Savannah spoke out against the haters who have been claiming that the 20-year-old has gotten plastic surgery and botox done. In the photo posted this afternoon, Chrisley smiles as she shows her side profile. Her hair is braided and up in a ponytail and she’s wearing a black top with gold hoop earrings.

Chrisley started off the post asking fans that before they “say anything” about her having work done, to listen up. The reality star wanted to shut down rumors about botox and other cosmetic procedures and say that she just has been enjoying food recently, which is why her face looks fuller. She ended the post by telling all of the “negative Nancys” to direct themselves away from her Instagram page.

Chrisley’s 1.5 million Instagram followers immediately took to the star’s page to make sure that the Chrisley Knows Best star still knows that she’s a beautiful girl. Within just two hours of posting the photo, Savannah’s latest photo has already amassed over 34,000 likes as well as 400 plus comments and counting.

“Haters gonna hate baby girl. You are absolutely stunning just like the rest of your family. Inside and out!!!”

“You’re stunning. I’ll say a prayer for your haters,” another fan commented.

Even fellow reality star, Kim Zolciak Biermann commented on the picture, telling Savannah that she loves her. Additionally, Chrisley’s new beau, Anaheim Ducks hockey player Nic Kerdiles, told Savannah that he was super excited to go with her to Pieology for pizza tonight.

According to People, Savannah and Nic started dating about a month ago. Since their relationship began, they have both made multiple Instagram posts to express their feelings for one another. Most recently, Savannah shared a tribute to Kerdiles on Valentine’s Day, calling him her “best friend” before telling him that he has her heart. Similarly, Kerdiles shared a picture of Savannah on Valentine’s Day, saying that he “loves” doing life with her by his side.

With the bits of negativity that she has been receiving on her Instagram account, it’s nice to see that Savannah has someone in her corner.