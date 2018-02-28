Nikki Bella Shows Off Toned Legs In Latest Instagram Post As Brie Bella Posts Cute Selfie With Daughter Birdie

The twin sisters are wowing fans with their latest social media posts.

When it comes to social media, WWE twin wrestlers Brie and Nikki Bella are seasoned professionals.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the Bella twins have been very busy as of late. Nikki Bella will reportedly appear at a WWE event at Madison Square Garden in March with John Cena. It has also been speculated that the popular twins could also appear in backstage segment together maybe even hosting WrestleMania.

But when the sisters are not busy with their wrestling careers, they’re busy posting about their lives on their social media accounts. Last night, Nikki Bella shared a photo of herself standing at the Paris Opera House Ballet, saying that the performance absolutely “took her breath away.” In the photo, Nikki is surrounded by gorgeous chandeliers as she looks off into the distance.

The 34-year-old is wearing a shawl with a beautiful pink dress that has a thigh-high split to show off her toned legs. When fans saw the photo, they couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful Nikki looked that particular evening.

“Lucky girl. You’re beautiful.”

“You’re so gorgeous, OMG,” another fan chimed in.

In all, Nikki’s photo received over 138,000 likes and 541 comments. And while Nikki was busy in Paris, her twin sister Brie was busy at home with her baby daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson. As E! Online reported in May, Brie gave birth to her first child on May 9. Of course, Brie is famously married to fellow WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan, whose real name is Brian Danielson.

In the adorable photo posted to her Instagram account yesterday, the new mom told fans that the adventures with her baby girl would continue tomorrow. The mother/daughter combo are seen lying on a rug together, staring into the camera. Brie has a smile on her face as she appears to be very casual and makeup-free.

Birdie looks adorable in a brown sweater with a black and brown bear pattern as well as little white joggers. The tot’s outfit is complete with tiny, brown animal socks. While Brie’s army of 5.6 million followers were quick to comment on how beautiful Brie looks, many fans also commented on how adorable her daughter Birdie is.

“I can’t get enough of Birdie, she’s such a cutie pie.”

“Ok, please have more kids right now,” another chimed in.

In all, Brie’s photo gained a ton of attention with 102,000 likes as well as over 320 comments.

Can’t wait to see what the Bella sisters post on social media next!