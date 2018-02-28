Scheana Marie’s Obsession Defended By Robert Valletta After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episode

Scheana Marie kept obsessing over her relationship with Robert Valletta during Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules. Jax Taylor expressed frustration over the fact that Scheana kept talking about how much she and Robert loved one another. She also kept saying that she loved him and he never said it back. During a trip on the boat with the guys, Robert revealed that he didn’t say it back because it was something sacred to him. When fans watched Vanderpump Rules, they felt that Scheana was obsessed with him and couldn’t see past the idea of a perfect relationship.

Since Valletta isn’t on Vanderpump Rules and doesn’t speak out about the relationship on the show, he’s now using Instagram to share his thoughts. As it turns out, he may have told Scheana things in private, which is what she’s reacting to on the show. She did share that they had found their daughter’s name should they have kids together, but that wasn’t the signal he was sending on the show. According to a new Instagram post shared by Scheana’s ex-boyfriend, Robert Valletta is now defending Marie’s behavior, revealing that people need to stop being mean to her because she’s being open about her feelings and about private conversations.

Of course, Scheana Marie and Robert have known each other for years and they have dated on-and-off for a while. As Marie explains, she took a break from Rob for years as she dated Mike Shay and got married. One can imagine she’s heartbroken that they aren’t dating now, but there is a chance that they will get back together. Perhaps Marie will offer a relationship update on the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion special, as Jax Taylor will surely have something to say about the way she was acting. Since Robert isn’t interested in sharing his life on a reality show, it’s possible he won’t be on the show to address any questions fans and Andy Cohen may have for him.

Scheana Marie is currently filming Vanderpump Rules and working on a show in Las Vegas. Robert has expressed support over her work in Las Vegas, even though they are not together.