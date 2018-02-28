Javi Marroquin Reveals He’s Ready To Meet The Single Ladies: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Talks Dancing With Red Bottoms

Javi Marroquin claimed he was heartbroken when he got divorced from Kailyn Lowry, as he really wanted the marriage to work. On Marriage Bootcamp, he revealed he was ready to give the relationship a second chance even though Kailyn was ready to serve him with divorce papers. When he broke things off with Briana DeJesus, he revealed he had plenty of love for her. It sounds like Marroquin is more than ready to find someone to settle down with, as he’s wanted a loving relationship, a wife, and more children for a while.

On Being Javi, Marroquin revealed that it was tough to meet people when he was out at clubs because people would recognize him from Teen Mom 2. They would want photos and his phone number, and he struggled to find a genuine person who didn’t want to date him because of his fame. According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now revealing that he’s ready to meet someone new and he encouraged women following him to come out dancing. In the tweet, he also revealed that the ladies should wear their red bottoms, making a reference to the expensive high-heeled shoes by Christian Louboutin. It sounds like he may have expensive taste.

“Do they play Spanish music at the district? Imma request it if they don’t. Bring the red bottoms out ladies, we’re dancing all night,” Javi Marroquin revealed on Twitter, sharing that he was going out to party and wanted people to meet him on the dance floor.

Of course, Marroquin may not have been able to do this with his friends if he was in a committed relationship. However, it seems like Javi is committed to his woman when he is in a relationship. One can imagine that he would have brought his girlfriend with him when he goes out with his friends to ensure they all have a great time together. When he was married to Kailyn, it didn’t seem like they went out a lot, possibly because of the children. However, Briana seemed like she was willing to spend time going out to clubs, appearances, and concerts.

Javi Marroquin is currently wrapping up the newest season of Teen Mom 2, and he recently told people listening to Kailyn Lowry’s podcast that fans will see his relationship with Briana on the upcoming season.