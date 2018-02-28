Leah Messer Ready To Let ‘Teen Mom 2’ Drama Go And Focus On New Season

Leah Messer tries to keep herself out of the drama for the most part, but it seems like she’s getting caught up in drama in relation to her Teen Mom 2 co-star. Over the past couple of weeks, Jenelle Evans has distanced herself from the franchise and she has managed to say harsh things about both Leah and Kailyn Lowry. While Kailyn took a defensive approach, recording a podcast about Jenelle, Leah seemed to take an easier approach. She didn’t really seem to care what Jenelle was saying about her, even though she didn’t have nice things to say about Leah’s public speaking career.

But it sounds like Messer isn’t going to follow in Kailyn’s footsteps when it comes to fighting back. Instead, it sounds like she just wants to focus on the future and let go of everything that has happened between her and Jenelle. According to a new retweet, Leah Messer is now sharing a quote that focuses on not being able to move on if one is constantly focusing on what has been going on in the past. Messer appears to be done with her co-star, especially after the newest drama where David Eason was fired for sharing homophobic comments.

#girls ???? A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahdawn92mtv) on Feb 24, 2018 at 3:52pm PST

It’s also possible that Leah Messer is sending a message to Jenelle Evans, revealing that she needs to focus on the future instead of the past to move forward. For years, Evans has focused on her custody issues, old scenes with her mother, and the drama with her boyfriends. She seems to be stuck in the same drama in her life, and now she’s adding drama with her Teen Mom 2 co-stars, Leah and Kailyn. Chelsea DeBoer, the last of the Teen Mom 2 stars, has stayed silent throughout all of the recent drama even though Jenelle has slammed her for being a saint in MTV’s eyes.

Leah Messer is currently wrapping up filming for Teen Mom 2 as production is currently in its final weeks of filming. Messer may share fun experiences on this season of the show, but Jenelle has revealed that her drama with her co-stars will also play a role in her storyline.