‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’: How James Gunn Could Have Mark Hamill In The Film

Gunn's approach to 'Guardians' comic-book characters suggest strong possibilities.

James Gunn and Mark Hamill are getting together about Hamill joining Dunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, meaning that the Star Wars megastar very well could become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, too.

What are some of the roles the Luke Skywalker actor could take?

There are multiple possibilities, Screen Rant reported.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Gunn showed that he likes a lot of cameos. Also, Hamill matches with determination to this point for the earliest Guardians, also known as Ravagers, so many of their characters could be arranged for Hamill — consider that Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone barely align with the comic-book version of characters they played, SR noted.

Here are options:

Bug

This would be quite possible because Gunn re-imagines the earliest Guardians of the Galaxy. In the comics, for decades, the movie group was not called “Guardians of the Galaxy.” In the year 3,000, a team with Vance Astro at its head operated as the Guardians of the Galaxy. The newer version was selected for the movie because of their independent approach, though in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Gunn determined to highlight many from the earliest group. With Yondu figuring greatly into that film and additionally, being an initial Guardian, others on the team were made into Ravagers, with the group’s exploits suggested. SR reported that it’s learned that the earliest Ravagers may come back to the MCU.

“With Gunn exploring the cosmic MCU outside of the Guardians franchise, there’s plenty left to adapt,” SR’s Matthew Erao wrote.

It’s certain Astro will not be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, limiting who Hamill, who is 66, could play. However, Gunn has been OK with expressing lesser-known Guardians in new ways so they can align with actors Gunn prefers. For that reason, Hamill could be Bug, who is also a Mantlo product. The character initially was seen in Micronauts #1 (1977). A major problem is that it appears that Hasbro owns him — and the company is developing a Micronauts film, where it’s a strong possibility that the protagonist would be seen, according to SR. But it can’t be discounted that Bug was an initial Guardian and a member of the 2008 expression of the team that informed the film incarnation.

Gunn is seeking to have Bug in a movie, he said, and enthusiasts often ask him about it. It does not need to matter that Hamill does not look like the character, who takes on a grasshopper-like appearance. That’s because Gunn can rework the hero. Or, Hamill could simply do a voiceover, as he has done for years as the Joker and Trickster, in conjunction with a computer-generated-image version, SR suggested.

“If Marvel and Hasbro can work out a deal along the lines of the one that let Spider-Man into the MCU, then Hamill playing Bug could be an exciting way to introduce the character,” Erao remarked.

Firelord

Gunn could reimagine Fireland, a Guardians of the Galaxy protagonist, as a tough-guy Ravager. Pyreus Kril was first seen in Gerry Conway and John Buscema’s Thor #225 (1974). With powers including strength, flight, and controlling electromagnetics, Firelord is potent and has battled opposite Galactus and with the Avengers. Also, Firelord attended Nova Academy, so his being in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would allow Gunn in the MCU to additionally look at the team. Firelord additionally had a stint with the Guardians of the Galaxy of a later date, according to SR, so it’s quite possible that Gunn will bring Firelord onto the screen.

Gunn has not held back in changing Marvel characters to the extent that some of the greatest changes to characters after being part of the MCU has been in Guardians. Drax and Gamora have been significantly changed as the personality and look of the majority of the earliest Guardians have been altered.

“It’s safe to assume this tactic will continue, especially when it comes to slightly obscure characters,” Erao wrote. “So while Hamill may not look like the Firelord on the page, it’s not hard to imagine a redesign of him showing up as yet another Ravager leader in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

James Gunn attending the Employee Appreciation Day Screening of THE BELKO EXPERIMENT at The Aero Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. Eric Charbonneau/Invision / BH Tilt/AP Images

Pip the Troll

Though the character is not usually considered part of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Pip the Troll has a strong relationship with outer space.

A creation of Jim Starlin, who also gave us Thanos, Pip initially was seen in the comic book Strange Tales#179 (1975). But he is most notorious for being key to the stories of The Infinity Gauntlet, The Infinity War and The Infinity Watch, according to SR.

New developments are non-existent regarding the rumor of Peter Dinklage joining the MCU, so that’s quite likely not the plan and someone else would need to play Pip, who probably will not be in Avengers: Infinity War and the fourth Avengers installment, SR reported.

The Avengers movies will probably take a more serious approach and Guardians of the Galaxy is nearly the opposite. So a satyr who smokes cigars may not blend well. However, the tone of the world that Gunn created matches Pip perfectly. For that reason, Hamill could enjoy playing the part, as he could invoke his insane Joker and Trickster while bringing back the Skywalker we saw in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Additionally, this would allow Pip to figure greatly into the MCU, which involves space with regularity. So, Hamill could return!

Pip has also come back to Marvel Comics, as SR pointed out, so why not the films?

And perhaps this is too likely…

Unique-acting persons have also begun popping up in the MCU as part of the Elders of the Universe.

“Hamill would certainly pair nicely with both Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster and Benecio [sic] del Toro’s Collector,” Erao wrote.

Mark Hamill could be one of the Elders of the Universe.

An end credit of Thor: The Dark World brought the Elders of the Universe into the MCU when Thor and company presented the Aether, or Reality Stone, to the Collector. But only in Guardians of the Galaxy did we learn more about Benicio del Toro’s character; his collection of things, creatures, and people surround him. The moment initially provided a backstory for the Infinity Stones while offering a little on Celestials. Then Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 suggested that the Elders in the MCU are perhaps identified as Celestials, resulting in a melding of the two bodies in outer space, as SR pointed out.

Then Thor: Ragnarok saw Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster, who turned out to look like the Collector, his brother. When the possibility of Hamill becoming part of the MCU came to be, it was not difficult to consider that he would again play a magic hermit. And since there are a fair number of hardly-known and of-little-significance Elders in the comics, it is not hard to consider that Gunn would snatch one and him so that Hamill could play him, Erao wrote.

The Collector initially appeared in Avengers#28 (1966), though not until #174 in 1978 was him being an Elder revealed. Many different types of other Elders have been seen since then. That includes the Explorer, the Trader, the Astronomer and the Contemplator. And not too long ago, Marvel in the comics added the original Grandmaster, according to SR.

What character have enthusiasts been looking at as Hamill’s? The Gardener, or Ord Zyonz, SR reported. The Gardener is a product of Bill Mantlo, who created Rocket Raccoon, for Marvel Team-Up #55 (1977). Zyonz maintains a garden on the moon and has gathered multiple Infinity Stones, SR reported.

“Many of his traits were given to the human form of Ego in the MCU, but there’s no shortage of other Elders that Hamill could play,” Erao wrote.

Many enthusiasts have engaged with Hamill only as Skywalker. However, his playing the Trickster not just as a voiceover, but in-person, and his Joker voice work suggests what Hamill could be as an Elder.

“With the possibility of him joining a Grandmaster and Collector team-up, it’s easy to imagine Gunn choosing one of the cosmic characters for Hamill and adding him to the family,” Erao wrote.

Actor Chris Pratt poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 ‘ in London, Mon., April 24, 2017. Pratt may be joined in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3’ by Mark Hamill. Joel Ryan

We’ve learned much about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because Gunn has posted about it on social media. That figured into learning about the possibility of Hamill in the film.

An enthusiast started a dialogue between Gunn and Hamill this past weekend about Hamill joining Disney’s other outer space franchise.

We probably won’t learn in the near future concerning Hamill becoming part of the MCU until additional details about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to light. We probably won’t even get casting or script information until publicity for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 and Avengers 4 launches, SR reported.

“But with the way the MCU and Gunn’s franchise, in particular, have gone so far, it’s easy to see Hamill joining the universe—and there are plenty of great characters he could play in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Erao wrote.