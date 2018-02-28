‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Pushes Hope on Wyatt, Desperate To Stop Watie Wedding

Katie just got a ring on her finger, but a 'B&B' plot twist might end the engagement before she can get her man to the church.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) has been pretty calm about her nemesis Katie Logan (Heather Tom) bedding her only son, Wyatt Spencer, but rumor has it things are about to change. Before Quinn deals with her future daughter-in-law, she’ll take on Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), her baby daddy, over his threats to disinherit Wyatt and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Dollar Bill will soon regret the way he spoke to their son.

Quinn Turns Dark – Takes Aim At Bill

B&B spoilers for Wednesday indicate that an upset Wyatt talks to Katie about Bill’s threats to take custody of her son Will. After their conversation, Wyatt heads to see his mom to catch her up on what happened. Wyatt reveals he asked Katie to marry him and that his dad was nasty to him and Katie. But that’s not all Wyatt says. He accidentally spills the beans on Bill cheating with Steffy Forrester (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood). Wyatt soon regrets his slip of the tongue.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central say that Eric is shocked when he hears about Steffy and Bill — and has a physical reaction. Quinn worries that it’s a relapse and panics over a potential health crisis. The same spoiler predicts that Quinn reverts to her dark and dangerous side to protect Wyatt from Bill and also Eric from any further upset. Quinn storms over to Spencer Publications and hits Bill where it hurts. Quinn is not one to be trifled with, and Bill would be wise to be afraid.

Bill’s not too happy about this engagement. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/KfE6JWJIpm — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 27, 2018

Quinn Confronts Bill, Then Katie

Bold spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise an ugly confrontation between Quinn and Bill. Given that he called Katie and Wyatt disgusting for sleeping together as former stepmom and stepson, there’s no telling what he might say to Quinn. Remember Quinn kidnapped and slept with Liam, so that will likely come up since Bill isn’t pulling any punches. Quinn won’t back down, and with Bill shot and hospitalized soon, it could be Quinn that pulls the trigger for the way he talked to her and Wyatt.

But what Bill said about Katie and Wyatt’s relationship had a ring of truth that Quinn can’t deny. If Wyatt marries Katie, he’ll be stepfather to his little brother, which is pretty twisted. After Quinn calms down about Eric’s health, she’ll consider whether Bill’s right and Katie and Wyatt’s relationship is inappropriate and needs to end. Even if Quinn hates Bill, she can see that he’s not wrong about the Watie couple, and Quinn will confront Katie and tell her to break things off with Wyatt.

What do you think Quinn will do now that she knows about Wyatt & Katie? Find out now! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/8pYf81817g — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) October 16, 2017

Quinn Uses Hope To Split Wyatt And Katie

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Hub promise that the best way to break up Wyatt and Katie is to give him another option. The site says Wyatt’s ex-wife Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is just the ticket to tempt Wyatt away from Katie. Quinn has used Hope in the past to get Wyatt what he wants. Soap Opera Story reminds B&B fans that Quinn shoved Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) into a river to lure Liam away from Hope so Wyatt could win and marry the designer.

That scheme worked for Quinn, and Wyatt won the girl he wanted. Bold spoilers and rumors hint that Quinn will enact a similar plot to get Wyatt away from Katie and back with Hope. The good news for Quinn is that Hope is fighting her renewed attraction to Liam. Hope feels guilty about wanting him since Steffy is pregnant with their child. When Quinn encourages Hope to spend time with Wyatt, she’ll decide that Wyatt might be just the distraction to keep her from pursuing Liam.

Will Bill’s Shooting Derail Watie Wedding?

A leaked B&B video from behind the scenes shows that Bill accuses Ridge of shooting him, but there are too many suspects to count since Bill is racking up more enemies every day. With Bill in the hospital and wounded, there’s a chance that Wyatt and Liam might forgive their father and reconcile the Spencer family. But can the Spencers heal if Wyatt marries his stepmom? And can Liam ever forgive his father after Bill proposes to Steffy next week?

Bill’s reign of terror and explosive actions before his shooting threaten to tear many lives apart on Bold, including Wyatt and Katie’s new engagement. Action this week sets the stage for the who shot Bill mystery coming soon as Bill exits temporarily while Don Diamont competes on the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars with sexy pro dancer Hanna Karttunen. Catch up on the B&B scoop for the rest of the week of February 26, and check back often for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.