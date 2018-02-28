Maci Bookout Agrees That ‘Teen Mom’ Is About Much More Than Young Mothers After Troublesome Episode

Maci Bookout shared her medical issues during this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG. For years, Maci hasn’t talked about her own medical issues, but Bookout revealed that she was struggling with cysts in her ovaries. Apparently, this is a common issue, and many fans reached out to her with similar stories of pain, discomfort, and contemplations about having surgery to fix the issue. Her co-stars also struggled with some issues, including Amber Portwood finally getting time with her daughter and Catelynn Lowell going to treatment over suicidal thoughts. Some people pointed out that Farrah Abraham wasn’t sharing anything of value, as she went to see a home to buy and was rude to producers.

According to a new tweet that Maci retweeted, Maci Bookout agreed that the show has become about so much more than just young mothers who are struggling to make it work. Maci has also shared her struggles with helping Ryan Edwards with his drug addiction, as his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, revealed he was struggling with Xanax. Fans are giving credit to the women for sharing real stories that women go through. But Farrah Abraham wasn’t being credited with her story, possibly because fans can’t relate to her bad attitude on the show. She has since been fired from the show.

Even though Teen Mom OG started out as a show about young mothers, the fans of the show have started to bond with the girls. The struggles of parenthood quickly became struggles of relationships, friendships, divorces, and dealing with fame. People became invested in the stars of both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, and now viewers love following them throughout life’s adventures. Perhaps this is why the show has been on MTV for so long. Now, fans are following the girls as they have more children and get married, something that viewers call real-life issues and events.

Maci Bookout is currently on hiatus from Teen Mom OG, but one can imagine she will start filming the newest season once Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV this spring. MTV hasn’t announced an airdate, but one can imagine it will air when Teen Mom OG wraps up in a few weeks.