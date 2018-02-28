‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Reacts To Mackenzie McKee Replacing Her On The Show

Farrah Abraham comments on MTV replacing her with Mackenzie McKee.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has officially been replaced. As many fans of the MTV reality series know, Abraham was fired while filming was underway during the most recent season of the show due to her treatment of the cast and crew, as well as her involvement in the adult entertainment industry.

According to a February 27 report by Us Weekly Magazine, former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee has been named as Farrah Abraham’s replacement on Teen Mom OG, and Farrah is now speaking out about the recasting. Abraham told the site that she wishes everyone on the show “the best” and that she went out on a “high note.” Of course, Farrah revealed she was the franchise’s “biggest star” and that she can now follow up on other opportunities.

Farrah Abraham says that she is now free to do her own television show since leaving the confines of Teen Mom OG. However, Abraham reveals she doesn’t want to do more reality television. Instead, she is setting her sights on scripted TV opportunities. Of course, Farrah says that she’s not ruling out any further reality TV appearances in the future, claiming that she “will always enjoy a good reality TV project.”

Farrah Abraham added that none of the other cast members on Teen Mom OG or Teen Mom 2 can bring what she brings to the show or do as much as she does for the franchise. Viewers have been watching all season as Farrah’s treatment of the producers and other crew members has started to cross the line in a major way. In the most recent episodes, Farrah has been yelling obscenities at the producers and even took it upon herself to fire the set teacher, causing filming to wrap on her and her daughter, Sophia.

Meanwhile, Farrah Abraham’s Teen Mom OG replacement, Mackenzie McKee, has allegedly already started filming scenes for MTV. Mackenzie was first introduced on 16 and Pregnant and then starred on Teen Mom 3, which was canceled by the network after only one season. She’ll now reportedly join Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood for the next season of the series.