‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Grows Suspicious Of Eli And Lani During Pregnancy Crisis

Will Lani's lies finally come crashing down around her?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that some big drama may be headed Lani’s way. The expectant mother is weaving a massive web of lies when it comes to her relationship with JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and the paternity of her unborn child.

According to a Feb. 27 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) is in for some major drama. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days of our Lives viewers will soon see Lani be rushed to the hospital for pregnancy complications. It could be that there is something wrong with her child, or that all of the stress of lying to everyone about the baby’s father is making her sick.

As many Days of our Lives fans already know, Lani had a one night stand with Eli Grant on Christmas Eve which resulted in a pregnancy. Although Lani had planned to have an abortion, JJ found out that she was pregnant and believed he was the father of the child. JJ begged Lani to keep the baby so they could raise it together, and she couldn’t tell him no after all he’d been through with Theo Carver’s shooting. Lani decided to keep the baby and let JJ believe he was the child’s father. However, Valerie Grant soon found out that JJ couldn’t be the baby’s biological father, and knew the child must belong to her son, Eli. Valerie forced Lani to tell Eli the truth about the paternity, and Eli agreed to keep the secret quiet.

However, when Lani is rushed to the hospital her lies will begin to unravel. Days of our Lives fans will see that JJ will be by her side during the entire ordeal, but once the child’s real father, Eli, gets word that Lani is having pregnancy complications he’ll also show up to the hospital. Eli’s worry over Lani and the baby will make JJ suspicious, and that is when Lani’s lies could all come crashing down around her. Will she finally come clean about the baby’s paternity, or will she try to lie her way out of the situation yet again?

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.