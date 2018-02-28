Kate Middleton’s Favorite Accessories And Where You Can Buy Them Revealed!

From earrings to clutches and everything in between, here’s a look at Kate’s favorite accessories and where you can buy them.

Kate Middleton knows how to rock an outfit, but it’s her accessories that really set her apart. From earrings to clutches and everything in between, here’s a look at Kate’s favorite accessories and where you can buy them.

According to People, Kate can never resist a quality leather bag. One of her go-to bags of choice is the Victoria Beckham Quincy Bag. This leather tote retails at over $1,500, but you can get one for half that price at net-a-porter.com. Or you can get a similar version, the Tory Burch Parker leather tote, at under $300 at shopbop.com.

Kate is a huge fan of earrings from Links of London and even wore a pair for her engagement photos with Prince William. You get all kinds of earrings from the company at linksoflondon.com, though the Egg White Topaz Earrings ($475) are amongst Kate’s favorites.

You can also buy the same look with Swarovski Heloise Crystal Teardrop Earrings, which can be found for under $80 at macys.com.

Who doesn’t like a good pair of Ray-Bans? Kate’s classic sunglasses of choice are the Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses, which retail around $150 at Nordstrom.com.

If a leather tote is too big for your liking, then consider going with Kate’s favorite clutch, the Mulberry Darley textured-leather shoulder bag. The clutch sells for $850 at net-a-porter.com, but you can get the same look with the Kate Spade Arielle leather crossbody bag at bloomingdales.com for $120.

Although you’ll be digging deep into your budget for this accessory, Kate’s Cartier watch is an investment you can wear for decades to come. Kate’s version, the Cartier Pasha De Cartier, retails at a little over $2,000 at therealreal.com. If that is well outside of your budget, consider the Citizen women’s stainless steel bracelet watch at Macy’s for only $100.

Kate was educated in Scotland, so we’re pretty sure she appreciates a good tartan piece when she sees one. When it comes to tartan print, Kate wore this scarf during an event in Canada, and you can get one just like it at talbots.com for only $26. Just look for the plaid scarf and pick your size.

Hats are Kate’s go-to accessory and there are few companies that make better fascinators than Philip Treacy. In fact, Kate rocked the Philip Treacy embellished headpiece during Trooping the Color two years ago, and the look hasn’t gone out of style since.

You can purchase the same headpiece at net-a-porter.com for $1,000 or opt for the look-a-like model – the Floral Fascinator with bow detail – at asos.com for $10.

Apart from Kate’s expertise in the accessory department, there are other style points she usually takes into considering when picking an outfit. For starters, Kate’s favorite designer is Issa and her go-to color of choice is blue. She also enjoys shopping for a bargain and is rarely seen out of the house without a hat.

Other than that, getting your hands on some of Kate Middleton’s favorite accessories isn’t that hard when you know where to shop.