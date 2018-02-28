Michael B. Jordan's MCU character hinted on Wakanda keeping tabs on the Sorcerer Supreme for some time.

There is little doubt that Black Panther was fully immersed in the journey of T’Challa as he takes on the throne of Wakanda and faces the most compelling villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean that the Ryan Coogler movie did not feature a few references to the rest of MCU. One particular scene may have revealed that Erik Killmonger is aware that Wakanda has been keeping an eye out for other superheroes. Was Michael B. Jordan’s baddie planning to infiltrate the sanctums that were initially introduced in Doctor Strange?

The following features major spoilers from Black Panther so proceed with caution.

In Black Panther, Erik Killmonger defeated T’Challa in ritual combat and was hailed the new King of Wakanda. When the villain takes to the throne room and faces the other leaders, he announces his plans to arm his allies and the Wakandan undercover operatives that have been implanted around the world. Killmonger makes sure to mention the operatives who are in London, New York, and Hong Kong should receive the vibranium weapons.

But what makes these three particular cities stand out? The cities also happen to be the location of the three sanctums where Stephen Strange’s allies operate. The New York sanctum was featured heavily in Doctor Strange and even appeared briefly in Thor: Ragnarok. The mere mention of the three locations in Black Panther had fans wondering if the Wakandans are also aware of the sanctums and have been keeping tabs on magic users for ages.

Marvel

So did Erik Killmonger have plans to use the Wakandan operatives to take control of the sanctums in Doctor Strange? Although it is possible that the villain had thought ahead before ultimately stealing the throne from T’Challa, the mention of Hong Kong, London, and New York may have been a way to confirm that Wakandans are always checking on the world around them. Nevertheless, it somehow connected Black Panther to the rest of the MCU in one way or another.

The conclusion of Black Panther certainly confirmed that T’Challa’s people will be more involved with the world in the future. In addition to that, it has been revealed that most of the characters who appeared in the film will return in Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Panther is still in theaters worldwide.