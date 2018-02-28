Stormy Daniels Reportedly Blames Donald Trump For Not Being Verified On Twitter, Reports ‘The Blast’

The adult film entertainer is having trouble getting her social media account verified.

Stormy Daniels made headlines almost two months ago when she revealed that she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006. The adult film star said that it happened less than four months after Melania gave birth to her son Barron. However, there have been different controversies and inconsistencies with her statements, which prompted most of the POTUS supporters that she is just fishing for a wide media attention. With that being said, she is reportedly having a hard time in getting her Twitter account verified and she blames it on her involvement with the president.

A source recently told The Blast that Stormy Daniels has repeatedly requested Twitter to verify her account so she can get that little blue check mark next to her name. Unfortunately, the social media platform denies her requests as it seems that she is “not eligible to be verified at this time.” The insider said that the adult film star believes there is a conspiracy going on because of her affair with Donald Trump.

Additionally, Daniels’ representative was reportedly told that her account’s “general verification process is currently paused.” Although adult entertainers are reportedly having difficulties in getting their social media accounts verified, the Louisiana native believes that she can’t get the blue check mark because of Donald Trump.

Decisions…decisions A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Jan 23, 2018 at 10:26pm PST

Instagram though was quick to recognize and verified Stormy Daniels’ account, according to her team. It is said that there have been a lot of fake accounts trying to swindle her fans out of cash and this is why it’s important for her to get her Twitter account verified. She now believes that she is paying the price for unveiling the dirty secret of President Donald Trump.

Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Gregory Clifford, 38, was reportedly paid $130,000 by Donald Trump’s camp to keep her mouth shut, according to an article published by the Wall Street Journal. In January 2018, the POTUS’ lawyer released a statement that reportedly came from the adult film star, denying the allegation.

However, In Touch Weekly released a 2011 interview with Stormy Daniels, detailing her affair with Donald Trump. She claimed though that she thought they were just having a dinner outside. Instead, she was asked to come up to his hotel room, and there, everything happened.