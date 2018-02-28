Pregnant Jinger Duggar Congratulates Joy-Anna Duggar On Her Baby While Jessa’s Husband Congratulates Himself

Joy-Anna Duggar's sisters and their husbands are excited about their new nephew.

Joy-Anna Duggar’s family members helped her celebrate the birth of her baby boy in their favorite fashion. Jessa and Jinger Duggar fulfilled their sisterly obligations to the new mom by stepping in front of the camera to congratulate her. The Counting On stars were joined by their husbands in their short celebratory videos.

Even though Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are expecting a baby of their own, they didn’t mention their pregnancy in their video. Instead, Jeremy talked about how excited he is to have another nephew. He also expressed relief that the baby boy arrived safely.

“Yes, Joy and Austin. We love you all and miss you and cannot wait to meet this little one,” Jinger added.

Jinger and Jeremy filmed their video in front of a playground. However, the expectant parents have not already purchased a slide and swing set for their unborn baby. According to the Duggar Family News: Life is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page, the playground is located at the church where Jeremy Vuolo preaches.

While Jeremy referred to Joy-Anna and Austin’s baby as a “little guy,” Jessa Duggar’s husband Ben Seewald pointed out that his new nephew is not small at all.

Update on Baby Vuolo ???????? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Feb 17, 2018 at 6:44pm PST

“Congrats on that new little–I mean, big baby,” Ben said. “Yeah, that’s a pretty big baby.”

Joy-Anna and Austin’s infant son weighed in at a whopping 10 pounds, 3 ounces. However, Ben wasn’t just impressed by his nephew’s size. The Counting On star spent most of his and Jessa’s two-minute long congratulatory video talking about how impressed he was with himself. The Duggar husband patted himself on the back for correctly guessing the sex and exact weight of the baby boy.

Jessa helped her husband tell the story of how he accurately described their new nephew shortly after the baby boy’s birth. As reported by E! News, Gideon Martyn Forsyth was born on February 23, just a few days before the season premiere of Counting On.

Ben said that his first guess about Gideon’s weight was “right on.” His reward was a little hint about the substantially-sized infant’s length. Jessa used the offspring of her older sister Jill to help her husband out.

“I said it’s on the Dillard scales,” she recounted. “Jill had some long babies. Twenty-three inches long for Israel, twenty-two inches long for Sam.”

Ben guessed that Gideon was 22 and a half inches long, which was just a half inch over his actual length.

“How often does that happen? I mean, I almost had it right. If I’d have gotten that half inch right, would you take me out for a steak dinner or something?” Ben asked Jessa. “Do that anyways.”

Jessa eventually shifted the focus away from her husband’s guesswork back to baby Gideon. The mother of two welcomed Joy-Anna and Austin’s son to the “boy club,” and she let the couple know that she has plenty of boys’ clothing and toys that she’s happy to share with them.

So far, Jessa and her sisters have only given birth to sons. This has disappointed fans who want to watch a baby girl grow up on Counting On. However, they shouldn’t give up hope just yet. Jinger could answer their prayers and become the first Duggar sister to have a daughter when she gives birth this summer.