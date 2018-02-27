Miley Cyrus Rocks Pin-Up Girl Look In Hot-Pink Off-The-Shoulder Bodysuit For Magazine Cover

Miley Cyrus dons sexy pin-up girl look for "Wonderland" magazine.

Miley Cyrus is rocking a pin-up girl look on the cover of Wonderland magazine. The songstress will be featured in the magazine’s Spring 2018 issue, which is due out the middle of March. Miley shared the cover photo on her social media accounts Tuesday.

Cyrus is wearing an off-the-shoulder bodysuit with sequined sparkles that did a great job of showing off her legs. Her ensemble included a satin pair of gloves that had frilled trim. Her hair was slicked back in vintage curls, and her eyeliner had a cat-eye sweep on the top lids. She had sculpted eyebrows, and the bright-red lipstick rounded her lips. Miley gives the camera a smoldering look while holding a wine glass. The overall look was reminiscent of the style pin-up girls were known to model.

The magazine’s front cover reads “Iconique!” a fitting description for Miley Cyrus. The photo was snapped by Ellen Von Unwerth.

The 25-year-old’s outfit was similar to the one she wore in her Valentine’s Day posts in which she went retro while promoting Converse shoes. It’s hard to argue that the classic style definitely suits the “Malibu” singer.

Wonderland is a magazine that covers established icons in pop culture as well as newcomers in music, film, TV, and art.

According to Wonderland’s official website, the Spring 2018 issue featuring Miley Cyrus will take a closer look into Elton John and Miley’s “perfect” pet pigs. Cyrus will also talk about “the standout moment from last year’s Tonight Show takeover.” The magazine reveals that Cyrus will delve into a “personal-style chat.”

Will Miley talk about her engagement to Liam Hemsworth? The two are one of Hollywood’s most popular couples. They don’t offer the public a lot on their romance, which makes them all the more intriguing. They leave the guessing up to the public and aren’t the least bit compelled to spill details on their personal lives. At the beginning of the year, there were rumors they got married while vacationing in Byron Bay, Australia. Reports claiming they “secretly” wed were debunked.

When Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth do get married, it won’t be a shock if they spring the news on fans when they least expect it.