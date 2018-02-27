‘Vogue India’ Sparks Backlash After Featuring Kim Kardashian On Its Latest Cover

The March 2018 Vogue India covers have arrived and with them quite a bit of backlash. For the March edition of the magazine, the cover model is none other than Kim Kardashian, and it is the reality star’s presence on the cover that is causing some controversy on social media. It seems that there are plenty of people unhappy with the decision to feature Kardashian on Vogue India’s newest covers.

According to Fox News, this is Kim Kardashian’s seventh time as a cover model for Vogue, but not everyone is excited for the reality star. Both Vogue India and Kardashian unveiled the covers on social media, with the magazine posting to Instagram, while the mother of three took to Twitter. These unveilings led to some backlash, as many people pointed out what they felt was wrong with having Kim Kardashian on the cover of India’s edition of Vogue Magazine.

Perhaps one of the biggest complaints that people expressed was the fact that Kardashian is not of South Asian descent, and that Vogue India should have instead chosen someone who was to represent the cover. For many of the people that commented it was not so much that it was a Kardashian on the cover, as it was the fact that there are “so many beautiful Indian women” who could have been chosen, and yet the magazine decided to not use any of them. This is the same complaint that was expressed when Kim Kardashian’s sister, Kendall Jenner, made the cover of the magazine back in May of 2017.

However, while the biggest problem seems to have been the idea that the cover model should be an Indian or South Asian woman, it was not the only reason people seemed to be upset over the magazine’s decision. One Twitter user even reminded people of the time that Kim Kardashian told the world on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, that she believed Indian food was “disgusting.” Another Twitter user said that there are plenty of Bollywood actresses that Vogue India could have chosen from to be on the cover, and that there was no need to add Kardashian because there are plenty of other countries who already feature her, especially countries who do not have as large of an entertainment industry as India does.

While it is clear that there are plenty of people disappointed with Vogue India for choosing Kim Kardashian to be the face of their March, 2018, covers, it does not take away from the fact that this is the seventh Vogue cover that the reality star has been featured on. Although the magazine has not said anything about the backlash yet, when the controversy over Kendall Jenner appearing on their cover happened, they were quick to issue a statement in which they pointed out that “90% of our covers are Indian,” and that over the course of the prior 10 years they have only featured “12 international covers, including Kendall Jenner.”

Whether or not Vogue India decides to address the current backlash over Kim Kardashian being on the cover, it seems that they are not afraid to feature women who are not South Asian or Indian in an attempt to “give the love back by featuring some of the best international celebrities on our covers.”

lol remember when kim kardashian said she thought indian food was ‘so disgusting’ a few years back on kuwtk & now she’s made it on the cover of #VogueIndia ahahaha — Saskwi (@saskwi) February 27, 2018

@VOGUEIndia so basically you wanna create a new generation of bleached head, naked Indian girls? What happened to authenticity? Bad move #VogueIndia you killing the beautiful culture and history of #India — tweetybird (@tweetiibee) February 27, 2018