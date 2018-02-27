WWE News: Huge Update On John Cena On SmackDown, How It Will Lead To WrestleMania Match Against The Undertaker

John Cena not only fanned the flames of a match with The Undertaker, but he threw a lot of fuel on them.

For months and even years, there have been rumors of a “Legend vs. Legend” match taking place at WrestleMania, and it appears as if John Cena has pretty much guaranteed it to happen. Last night on Monday Night Raw, he challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 34, but he also stated it wasn’t possible. Now, he’s taking his free agent status to SmackDown Live and things are truly just getting started.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, John Cena addressed his role at WrestleMania 34 after his loss at the Elimination Chamber. He said a match against The Undertaker would prove his worth, but that it was also “impossible” since last year was the last match for the icon.

Now, he’s heading over to SmackDown Live as a free agent and he’s going to find out if his road can continue there. According to Cageside Seats, his move to Tuesday nights is going to set up a short feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, which will culminate with a match between the two at Fastlane.

That match will likely have the main event spot against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34 on the line, but it isn’t expected to be taken from Nakamura. What is expected, though, is that a match against The Undertaker is still going to happen and Cena has to be ready for it.

WWE

Forbes believes that WWE has waited too long to do a match between John Cena and The Undertaker, but it’s going to happen. There have only been rumors for a long time, but Cena’s name-dropping of “The Deadman” is a sure sign that WWE is going ahead with this match on the grandest stage of them all.

The overly accurate Twitter account of WrestleVotes has chimed in on things and said that this feud is going to now take place on SmackDown Live. It’s possible that they could end up on Raw from time-to-time, but the majority of it will take place on Tuesday nights.

The Undertaker / John Cena program has been shifted to Smackdown Live. As it builds, it may lead over to Raw at times but TBD. Taker tonight in LA or 2 weeks in Indy. Don’t expect the first time we see Taker again to be next week in Green Bay. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 27, 2018

A few matches are already set in stone for WrestleMania 34 and the fans aren’t overly fond of all of them, but they’re booked and done. John Cena is making it seem as if he

.is in limbo, but WWE’s plans are for him to take on The Undertaker in a “Legend vs. Legend” match which is long overdue. It could be for ratings or some other reason, but Cena is heading to SmackDown Live and this monster match will be built up on Tuesday nights.