Ryan Seacrest And Kelly Ripa Fail To Mention Sexual Assault Allegations On ‘Live’

Ryan Seacrest failed to comment on the sexual harassment scandal facing him on the latest episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. One of Seacrest’s former co-workers accused him of inappropriate behavior this week, sparking concerns about Seacrest’s future on the show.

According to Page Six, Suzie Hardy claims that Seacrest sexually harassed her on multiple occasions when she worked as his stylist. The American Idol host has denied the allegations and Seacrest’s attorney recently revealed that Hardy tried to sue him for $15 million. Hardy and her lawyers deny that she sought payment to keep quiet.

Hardy lost her case last month because of a lack of evidence. Despite the setback, Hardy went public with the scandal because she was motivated by other women who have come forward with their stories in what has been dubbed the #MeToo movement.

Seacrest maintains that he did nothing wrong and that Hardy is making everything up to gain money and fame.

Although the scandal has made headlines, Seacrest did not talk about it on Tuesday’s edition of Live with Kelly and Ryan. Kelly Ripa and Seacrest opened the show with their usual banter but neither of them mentioned the scandal.

CBS, on the other hand, has covered the story extensively as did NBC on Today. Good Morning America, which shares a parent company with Live, did not run the story.

Seacrest is still set to host E!’s red carpet segment for the Academy Awards this weekend, but that might change in light of the charges. There is growing pressure for Seacrest to take a break from the cameras, especially given how many actors and actresses are expected to support the #MeToo movement during the award ceremony.

Seacrest has not said whether or not he plans on skipping the red-carpet event.

Hardy first started working for Seacrest back in 2006. At the time, Hardy was a single mom who was grateful for the flexible hours and good pay. That changed, however, once Seacrest started to make sexual advances, which included grinding his manhood against her, slapping her butt, and groping her private parts.

Hardy says the abuse happened for years and she didn’t say anything because she was afraid of losing her job and financial stability. She finally had enough in 2013 when she filed a formal complaint to the networks HR department. Hardy lost her job shortly thereafter.

“As proud as I am and as strong as a woman as I am, as smart as I am and as much work as I’ve done with therapists, it really affected me,” Hardy shared last year.

Although Hardy lost her case, she believes the investigation was biased towards Seacrest. She also says that the primary investigator never interviewed key eye witnesses who could have validated her story. NBC hired an outside investigator to handle the issue.

The case against Ryan Seacrest was concluded in only three months.