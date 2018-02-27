Tyler Baltierra Breaks Down To Producer After Catelynn’s Suicide Comment: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Opens Up About Baby

Tyler Baltierra shared an emotional moment during last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG. He was surprised to learn that his wife, Catelynn Lowell, was pregnant with a baby as they had discussed trying again. However, it sounds like she miscarried the baby early in the pregnancy, something that was completely devastating to her. Tyler knew that his wife had struggled with postpartum depression in the past, so it was tough for him to be there for her as she struggled with her feelings. In one scene, Tyler revealed that Catelynn had admitted to having suicidal thoughts, and later in the episode, Lowell decided to seek treatment for the loss of the baby and her mental health issues. Tyler couldn’t be more proud of his wife even though this was an emotional thing to watch.

Catelynn went to treatment for her issues, but after she returned home, she felt she needed even more help; she’s currently wrapping up two months of treatment. According to a new tweet, Tyler Baltierra is now opening up about what they went through after learning they had suffered a miscarriage and would be dealing with the emotional aftermath of losing a child. On Twitter, Tyler revealed that while the baby wasn’t to term, it was still a full-term baby in their hearts, which made the miscarriage that much worse.

“That baby may not have been fully grown in the womb…but it was fully grown in our hearts. For every parent out there who has lost a baby…it is not your fault & it is more than acceptable & understandable to mourn the loss of that baby & take your time to grieve #ParentStrong,” Tyler Baltierra revealed on Twitter as he watched the episode play out.

During the episode, Tyler Baltierra had to say goodbye to Catelynn as she entered a 30-day treatment stay. After he dropped her off, he broke down in the car. One can imagine it is tough for Tyler to deal with the miscarriage on top of saying goodbye to his wife as she went to get help. One minute they were planning their family, while the next day he had lost a baby and his wife is headed to treatment for suicidal thoughts.

Tyler Baltierra is currently counting down the days until Catelynn gets home from treatment. As of right now, she’s due home this weekend. Teen Mom OG producers may not be there to capture her return home from treatment, which may be good for the couple, as they can get some private downtime.