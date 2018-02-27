Kim Kardashian’s Best Friend Spotted On Date With Corinne Olympios From ‘The Bachelor,’ Reports ‘Radar Online’

Are Jonathan Cheban and Corinne Olympios Hollywood's newest reality TV couple?

Kim Kardashian’s best friend, Jonathan Cheban, has a new lady in his life, and it’s Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor fame. Many fans will remember Corinne from Nick Viall’s season, as she was one of the most talked-about contestants on the show. Later, she headed to Bachelor in Paradise, where she was involved in a controversial sex scandal and quickly left the show.

According to a February 26 report by Radar Online, Corinne Olympios and Jonathan Cheban hit the town this week and were spotted out together in West Hollywood sans Kim Kardashian. The new couple reportedly wined and dined at Hollywood hotspot Craig’s and closed the restaurant.

“They were in a booth together laughing,” an onlooker told the site.

After the date, both Jonathan and Corinne got into Cheban’s car and left together.

While neither Jonathan nor Corinne have confirmed a relationship, the pair did look comfortable together and even matched in all black; Olympios wore black leggings, a black long-sleeved shirt, and Gucci boots, while Cheban (also known online as the “Food God”) donned black pants, black hoodie, and a bomber jacket.

Jonathan Cheban and Corinne Olympios were spotted on their dinner date on Sunday. Cheban, 44, who is 19 years older than the 25-year-old Olympios, is best known for being Kim Kardashian’s sidekick. Cheban has appeared on multiple episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has cemented a place inside the famous family’s lives by going on vacations and celebrating holidays with the reality TV family.

It seems that the pair were celebrating Jonathan Cheban’s birthday. Corinne Olympios posted videos on her Instagram story of her time with Kim Kardashian’s bestie, calling him “Food God,” and telling him happy birthday. Cheban also posted on his Instagram story throughout the night, showing off Corinne and revealing his excitement for her to try the food at the establishment for the very first time.

It remains to be seen if Jonathan Cheban and Corinne Olympios’ date night will lead to something more substantial and if the former star of The Bachelor will be able to mesh well with Cheban’s super famous best friend, Kim Kardashian. Perhaps fans will eventually see Corinne pop up on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.