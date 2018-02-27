‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Tells Cops Ridge Shot Him – Dressmaker Headed To Prison [Video]

New 'B&B' leaked video shows Dollar Bill is shot and blames nemesis, but another party is to blame.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers in leaked video and images from behind the scenes at the soap confirm Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is shot and hospitalized soon. Everything points to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) as the one that assaulted him, and new photos from CBS reveal that Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) is happy to sit in Bill’s CEO chair will the Spencer tycoon recuperates from his injuries. This plot twist will set up Don Diamont’s exit so he can appear on Ballando con le Stelle, Italy’s Dancing with the Stars.

Bill In Bad Shape, Blames Ridge In Leaked Video

With Don Diamont in Italy rehearsing his dance moves with gorgeous pro Hanna Kartunnen, Dollar Bill has to be sidelined. Don and his wife, Cindy Ambuehl, posted some hilarious videos showing her abusing her hubby as he tried to pack for his trip. Diamont was filming scenes until recently, so Bill’s temporary exit won’t begin for a few weeks. See the slideshow below for the confrontation on March 6 between Ridge and Bill and Justin getting comfortable in Bill’s office.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from a leaked video (see below) reveal the director and Don Diamont discussing that Bill is certain Ridge is responsible for his injuries. You can hear them saying “he’s sure it’s Ridge.” Of course, since Bill is wrong more often than he’s right, you can be certain that Ridge didn’t do the deed and it’s more likely the villainous Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is the culprit in the whodunit mystery coming soon.

Bill Rages Against Watie, Sets Up Conflict

B&B spoilers from Soap Central promise that Bill has a furious showdown with Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) over their engagement. Bill threatens to take custody of Will and disown Wyatt. This nasty conflict gets back to Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), who shows up at Spencer Publications to rage at her baby daddy over his hypocrisy. Bill calls Katie and Wyatt “disgusting,” but he’s the one that slept with his daughter-in-law.

Other spoilers reveal that Bill will disinherit Wyatt and, in his anger, fires Jarrett Maxwell (Andrew Collins). Jarrett rankles Dollar Bill when he tells him that he needs to keep his promise to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) since he’s the one who sabotaged her business. Bill is off the rails, and Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that no one can reason with him. The only one left in Bill’s corner is Justin, but his right-hand man fails to protect him from the bullet coming Bill’s way.

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Tells Cops Ridge Shot Him – Dressmaker Headed To Prison [Video] Bold and the Beautiful – Ridge stunned at Bill attack

Ridge Invades Bills Home And Attacks

New B&B spoilers from CBS promo photos indicate that Ridge barges into Bill’s house after he learns his enemy proposed to his daughter. According to SheKnows Soaps, Dollar Bill drops to one knee next week and asks Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to be his wife. Some Bold rumors indicate Bill proposes because Steffy is carrying his child. Either way, Ridge is furious that Bill won’t leave Steffy alone and goes to his house, and that’s when things turn nasty.

Ridge and Bill get into a physical fight, and that makes Ridge look guilty after Bill is shot. However, there are many possible culprits aside from Ridge. Sally just threatened to make Bill pay, and Pierson Fode is back March 9 to reprise the role of Thomas Forrester. It could be Thomas or Sally that guns for Bill, or his ex-GF Quinn, who’s furious at him right now. Steffy wants Bill out of her life, so maybe she pulls the trigger, or it could be Sheila that does the deed to throw shade on one of her enemies.

One thing is clear: Bill Spencer has hit rock bottom, and the only person in LA not happy to see him in the ICU is Justin. Then again, Justin likes the CEO chair and might be pleased if Bill has a long, slow recovery before he’s back to Spencer Publications. Catch up now on B&B scoop for the week of February 26, see when Courtney Hope exits as Sally (it’s soon), and why Steffy doesn’t stand a chance with Liam. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes, and check back often for fresh Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.