It’s Official: These ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Have Filed For Divorce

Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez have been having problems since this past season of 90 Day Fiance. They literally went down the checklist of anything and everything that could go wrong with a couple, from Luis’s patronage of strip clubs to his lack of desire of being a father, to Molly’s eldest daughter spitting in the general direction of everything having to do with her presumptive step-father.

But the drama really got turned up to 11 when it was revealed, at the end of the season, that the two 90 Day Fiance stars were married all along.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Molly and Luis had been throwing shade at each other since the show’s season finale. Based on Luis’s recent Instagram posts, many fans of the show began to speculate that his May-December romance with Molly was no more. However, nothing official had been announced…until now.

In Touch Weekly is reporting that Molly Hopkins has officially filed for divorce from her husband of six months, Luis Mendez. Part of the reason it took so long for Molly to formally file the paperwork — even though she’d long checked out of her marriage — was the fact that Molly had filed the wedding paperwork under her married name (Molly Mendez) instead of her maiden name (Molly Hopkins), so it took a while to find the official records.

Officially, however, the 90 Day Fiance stars got married on July 20, 2017, and they officially separated on Jan. 5, 2018. Molly cited “irreconcilable differences” on her divorce paperwork. (No kidding, girl.)

Meanwhile, Luis has been telling fans on Instagram that they can’t slide into his DMs with private messages for the newly-almost-single Casanova, because he’s in the process of getting a divorce. However, once the divorce is finalized, he’d be happy to accept DMs from women from all walks of life to help him through those cold, lonely New Jersey winters (which is where he moved once Molly tossed him out of her Georgia home on January 16, which was just a few days after he was served with divorce papers).

Not long after he moved to New Jersey, the 90 Day Fiance star also went on a tear about the producers not paying him for his appearance on Season 5 of the hit TLC show.

Stay tuned to this space for more announcements about the latest 90 Day Fiance drama.