‘Donald Trump Stops Mugger’ Story Goes Viral Again In 2018 As Folks Ask If Trump Really Stopped A 1991 Mugging

An article titled 'Mugger's Trumped: Donald Stops Attack' by James Rosen of the 'New York Daily News' from 1991 is going viral again after President Donald Trump claimed he would have run into mass shooting.

According to Google Trends, several phrases about President Donald Trump are going viral in the wake of Trump claiming that he would have run into the site of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, even without a gun, as seen in the above video from ABC News. Google reports that phrases like “Donald Trump stops mugger” and “Trump stops mugger” – as well as “Did Donald Trump stop a mugging?” – have surged on Tuesday, February 27.

As seen in the original report posted below, which includes the subhead, “Bat-wielding thug takes off,” Trump allegedly was en route to a Paula Abdul concert in 1991 when he ordered his limo driver to pull over upon witnessing “a big guy with a big bat” hitting another man. Trump was quoted as telling the reporter that he was “not looking to play this thing up,” with Trump claiming he was surprised that the journalist found out about the event.

Trump was reportedly with Marla Maples during the incident, who tried to get Donald to not leave his black stretch limousine that fateful Monday night in Manhattan by tugging at his arm. However, somebody in the limo had allegedly alerted Trump’s attention to the ongoing attack by saying, “Gee, look at that, it’s a mugging.”

Trump reportedly told his driver to stop because the attack “was brutal-looking.” The article claims that Trump was reluctant to bring attention to his “daredevil deed,” but ended up spilling the beans about the bat-wielding guy looking directly at him as The Donald reportedly told him to put down the bat. Trump said the guy told him, “Mr. Trump, I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Trump then claimed he retorted that the guy must have done something wrong because he was allegedly “whacking a guy with a bat.” After talking with Trump, the man allegedly ran away around 8 p.m. that Monday evening before Trump and Maples made their way through the Lincoln Tunnel headed to the Meadowlands in New Jersey.

Varying reports about what actually happened that night were reported by witnesses. A 16-year-old named Kathleen Romeo, a St. Michael’s Academy student from Manhattan, said that she heard people screaming, “There’s Trump!”

Remember the time Donald Trump saw a bat wielding mugger and ran after him and stopped him: pic.twitter.com/MLqZlwpvti — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) February 26, 2018

However, Romeo also said that the guy with the bat ran away before Trump got out of his limo and “just looked around and went back into his limo.” Another unnamed witness backed up what Trump claimed happened that night in the attack that wasn’t reported to police.

Mother Jones reported about the mugging story during Trump’s impending 2016 presidential run.