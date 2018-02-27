Photos Confirm That Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Gave Birth In A Hospital

The reality star didn't give birth at home like most of her sisters and sister-in-laws.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth recently gave birth to her son, Gideon Martyn, which ended a whole slew of controversy that she may have conceived her baby out of wedlock or that she was carrying twins. The reality TV mom faced plenty of speculation after announcing her pregnancy, mostly due to the fact that she decided not to reveal her child’s gender or due date as most of her sisters have done when announcing their pregnancies.

Most of Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s sisters and her sister-in-law gave birth at home, but new photos posted on the blog Keeping Up with Fundies prove that Joy-Anna and Austin decided to give birth at a hospital when it proved too difficult to do so at home. Photos of the pair at the hospital posted by a friend surfaced on an Instagram account, showing a hospital setting.

The Duggar family has long been criticized for its tradition of giving birth at home and allowing the mothers to labor for as long as three days before seeking medical intervention. Jill Duggar Dillard, Joy’s older sister, attempted to give birth at home for both of her sons, but eventually had to go to the hospital as it became dangerous for her to continue to labor. Jessa Duggar Seewald, also one of Joy’s older sisters, had both of her children at home but had to be rushed to the hospital after the birth of her first baby due to heavy bleeding.

Many fans were concerned for Joy-Anna when they learned she had given birth to a 10-pound baby and worried she had chosen to give birth at home. However, the photos taken by friends prove that although the pair did plan to give birth in her bathtub, they decided to take her to the hospital. It is unclear at which point in the laboring process Joy decided to go to the hospital, but it may be revealed on a future episode of Counting On.

Counting On’s new season premiered last night, and fans will be able to watch Joy’s pregnancy unfold as well as see her on her honeymoon in Switzerland.