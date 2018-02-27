Major ‘Avengers Infinity War’ Spoiler Leaked On Reddit – New Images Reveal The Fate Of Iron Man

'Avengers: Infinity War,' directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is scheduled to open in theaters on May 4.

Avengers: Infinity War is only a few months away from hitting theaters, and fans just leaked a major spoiler about Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). The Avengers are going to have their hands full as they face off with Thanos, and we’ll lose a few characters in the process. But is Iron Man going to lose a limb in the fight for the Infinity Stones?

According to Express, an image taken from the Avengers Infinity War ad during the Super Bowl shows what looks like Iron Man with a robotic arm. In one still from the ad, Tony Stark is shown removing his sunglasses with a robotic looking arm. Stark is also wearing his Iron Man suit in the photo, so it’s unclear if we just see a new piece of armor or if Thanos cut off his arm in the fight.

That said, a new promotional photo was just leaked on Reddit that features Iron Man rocking a new suit. The suit clearly has wings, but it also has a powerful weapon attached to Iron Man’s right arm, hinting that Stark may have lost a limb while going toe to toe with Thanos.

We’ve already watched Thor (Chris Hemsworth) lose one of his eyes in Ragnarok, so it’s not completely crazy to speculate that Iron Man will also suffer significant bodily harm in Infinity War.

A post by the @reddit user realityavengers shows a transformation of #IronMan's armor that seems to take the place of his right forearm. It could a bionic arm in the place of his real one? Is Tony losing one of his arms in #InfinityWar? pic.twitter.com/bhvX6jynN5 — TheAvengersFans™ (@TheAvengers_Fan) February 26, 2018

Although the images are pretty convincing evidence that Stark will lose an arm in the upcoming film, one Redditor claimed that at least one of the photos was a fan edit and not an official image. With less than two months away from the official premiere, only time will tell if the photos are real.

Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of 10 years of hard work from producers within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie introduces Thanos in full force and is being billed as the deadliest showdown in the history of the franchise.

Based on the trailers that have been released so far, all the Avengers are going to have to unite to fight off Thanos, especially if he gets his hands on all the Infinity Stones. Whether or not they are successful at thwarting Thanos is yet to be seen, but it looks like there will be more than one casualty in the fight.

In addition to Thanos, the Avengers will also be dealing with his group of thugs, including The Black Order: Cull Obsidian, Ebony Maw, Corvus Glaive, and Proxima Midnight. It isn’t clear how many of Thanos’ crew will be featured in the movie, but it will be interesting to see how they are incorporated into the larger story, especially in the second half of the film.

Avengers: Infinity War, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is scheduled to open in theaters on May 4.

Marvel has not commented on the leaked photos or the fate of Downey’s Iron Man.