Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Having A Girl And Will Name Her Victoria, Believes UK Bookmaker

The odds are also pretty high that the Duke and Duchess will welcome twins.

We are only a few months away before Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome their third child. While the couple has not announced the gender of their baby, insiders believe that Kate will have a girl, and they have a pretty good idea what they will name her.

According to Express, oddsmakers in Britain are confident that Kate will have a girl come this April. The odds at Ladbrokes are currently 8/1 that Kate and William have a second daughter, with Victoria currently topping the list of potential names. Mary had been in first place and remains a top contender, especially among U.K. residents.

Nothing official has been released on the matter, but this is a pretty good indication where things will land.

“Royal punters are convinced Kate will soon be giving birth to a little girl, and we’ve been forced to make it the favorite gender following overwhelming support,” Ladbrokes spokeswoman Jessica Bridge shared. “Mary remains the name on everyone’s lips. However, it’s an outside chance that the Duke and Duchess have been keeping it quiet that they’re expecting two bundles of joy.”

Alice is another name that has been rising in popularity over the past few weeks as well. If the odds are wrong and Kate has another boy, then experts believe they will name him either Albert or Arthur, which is both a reference to the legendary knight and William’s middle name.

That said, odds of Kate having twins is also pretty high at 10/1, so who knows what will end up happening. Yet, William recently admitted that they would be overwhelmed if they added two more to the bunch.

The gender speculation heated up after experts examined photos of Kate’s baby bump and determined the shape indicates that she’s going to have a girl.

One source explained how Kate’s belly is “high and wide,” which is the same shape she took while pregnant with her first daughter, Charlotte. That said, pregnancy experts say that the shape of the belly means nothing when you’re talking about gender.

In fact, Dr. Sherry A. Ross, who wrote She-ology: The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health. Period, revealed that using belly shape to determine gender is simply an old wives’ tale that has no foundation in science. Instead, it has more to do with the shape and size of the mother rather than the child.

Kate and William confirmed their third pregnancy a few months ago. Kate’s due date is estimated to be toward the end of April, which is only a couple weeks before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot. The due date is also close to Charlotte’s birthday (May 2) as well as Kate and William’s anniversary.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have not discussed the baby news in public.