Kate Middleton Has Stepped Up Her Royal Duties, Now That Queen Is Cutting Back

No more work-shy royals, Prince William and Prince Harry have also increased their royal duties in the first two months of 2018.

The Duchess of Cambridge has already spent the beginning of 2018 busily involved with a variety of royal engagements, just as Queen Elizabeth has begun to ramp down her own duties. Although Kate Middleton may have suffered extreme morning sickness early in her third pregnancy, no one could call her work-shy now!

According to Express, the Duchess of Cambridge has performed 34 royal duties since the beginning of the year, and doesn’t look like she will be slowing down until she gives birth to the third royal baby in April.

As of now, Duchess Kate will have completed 34 engagements through the month of February. This, explains Express, is in sharp contrast to the past four years where she had “three, 14, seven, and 14” engagements in the same period of time. She has attended nearly as many engagements this year as she had in the past four years put together!

Yet, they also point out that once the third royal baby is born in April, she will again dramatically reduce the amount of engagements she participates in order to take a maternity leave.

Express believes that after their third baby is born, Duchess Kate will participate in such high level events such as Trooping the Color, although many could surmise that she will continue to appear at Heads Together events along with her husband Prince William, and Prince Harry and most likely, her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

Kate is not the only royal appearing at more engagements this year. Now that Prince William is retired from the East Anglia Air Ambulance, he will have attended 40 royal engagements by the end of February. In comparison, in the past four years, he had “four, 13, four, and eight” during this very same time period.

Prince Harry has been quite busy as well. He has already participated in 21 engagements. In his past four years, Meghan Markle’s fiancé had “four, seven, three, and 18” during the same period of time.

Kate Middleton had a happy reunion when she crossed paths with Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, who helped deliver Princess Charlotte. https://t.co/jsyIbLCHMI — E! News (@enews) February 27, 2018

Although Harry has been very busy with royal engagements, he will not be able to continue this pace. As the Inquisitr previously reported, once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry on May 19, they will be quite busy visiting the Commonwealth, and visiting some other international destinations.

Their world tour will include a visit to Canada, and Australia, where the Invictus Games will be held October 18-29, right after Princess Eugenie’s October 12 wedding.

Harry is involved with the Walk of America, which will occur in June, as the couple is expected to visit the United States together.

Harry and Meghan are also expected to visit the charity Sentebal, which is located in Lesotho, Africa.