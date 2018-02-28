‘NCIS’ Season 15 Spoilers: Mark Harmon Would Be Saved By A New Guest Star, Episode 16 Synopsis Revealed

Special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Dr. Ducky Mallard would receive a help from a popular American personality.

Many fans are now excited for the imminent comeback of NCIS Season 15 after a two-week hiatus. CBS previously teased that there are a lot of things to watch out for in the upcoming brand new episodes as new characters and unforeseen twists would be introduced. Now, new reports suggest that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the rest of the NCIS team are going to welcome another guest star after Drew Carey.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum) would hunt down American personality Mike Wolfe. The news outlet shared that the American Pickers star is going to be instrumental in solving very old case assignment of Mark Harmon’s character. Mike is set to play himself in an upcoming NCIS Season 15 episode in March.

No other details about Mike Wolfe’s imminent NCIS Season 15 episode have been revealed up to this writing. However, it was claimed that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Dr. Ducky Mallard would be interested in seeing Mike in person after they saw him holding a 200-year-old war stick. Spoilers suggest that the rod could possibly be the answer to a decade-old cold case.

For starters, Mike Wolfe, who would be appearing in NCIS Season 15, was the creator of American Pickers show that was aired on History Channel in January 2010. The American reality television series also starred Frank Fritz. The duo traveled around the United States to pick items for their business, clients, and personal collections.

Meanwhile, devoted followers of the popular American military police procedural television series should expect more exciting scenes in NCIS Season 15 Episode 16. Titled as ”Handle With Care,” the forthcoming new episode would feature The Price Is Right host Drew Carey. Special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and the other members of the NCIS team would try to help retired Marine Sergeant John Ross (Drew) after he was accused of a crime he did not commit.

”Gibbs and the team work to clear the name of retired Marine Sergeant John Ross (THE PRICE IS RIGHT host Drew Carey) when cyanide is found in one of the hundreds of care packages he sends to active-duty Marines.”

Catch the up and coming ”Handle With Care” episode on Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018, at 8 p.m. on CBS Channel. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about NCIS Season 15.