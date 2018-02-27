The Disney XD animated series could conclude with the return of the beloved 'Star Wars' heroine.

The end is near for Star Wars Rebels Season 4. However, that does not mean that the animated series is going quietly into the night. Last week’s two-part episode proved that creator David Filoni still has a few tricks up his sleeve. But what can fans expect in the massive three-hour season finale? Watch out for major spoilers from the episode “A World Between Worlds” ahead.

The fate of Ahsoka Tano has been a mystery since she was last seen fighting Darth Vader in the second season of Star Wars Rebels. Although it looked like the Sith Lord has killed his former apprentice, there have been speculations that Ahsoka actually survived and could make a major comeback in Star Wars Rebels Season 4. Interestingly, the hopeful fans have been right all along, but in a truly unexpected way.

In “A World Between Worlds”, Ezra Bridger finds that he is the only one who can open a Jedi temple where he encounters numerous characters who have been with the Force in the past as well as the future. As it turns out, Ezra is able to travel through time in the temple and even has the chance to save Kanan. However, the person he chooses to rescue at a truly crucial moment is none other than Ahsoka Tano. So could this mean that Ahsoka will be back to help the Ghost crew in the Star Wars Rebels Season 4 finale?

Disney

David Filoni may have hinted at the possibility of Ahsoka Tano having another appearance before the end of his animated series. While speaking to Nerdist, the show’s creator insisted that he is not yet ready to pursue the heroine’s storyline in Star Wars Rebels Season 4. However, Filoni did leave some hope for fans who are eager to get another glimpse at Ahsoka.

“The thing about Ahsoka you have to remember is that everything she does in Rebels has to service Rebels.”

There are speculations that Ahsoka Tano might have one more appearance in the Star Wars Rebels Season 4 finale. After all, the Ghost crew is going to need all the help they can get so there is hope that Ahsoka will find her way back to the animated series. However, David Filoni has not yet confirmed another Ahsoka cameo so it is best to take the information with a grain of salt.

The last three episodes of Star Wars Rebels Season 4 will air on Disney XD on March 5.