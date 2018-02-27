‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 11 Likely To End With Sheldon, Amy’s Wedding, Wedding Date Revealed

Sheldon and Amy set to tie the knot in 'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11.

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 is likely to end with the much-anticipated wedding of Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons). The couple, who got engaged in the current season’s premiere episode, has been preparing for the wedding all through Season 11, and in Episode 17 of The Big Bang Theory Season 11, spoilers reveal that they will announce their wedding date.

The previous season’s finale of The Big Bang Theory wrapped up with Sheldon getting down on his one knee and proposing to Amy, and Season 11 opened with Amy saying “yes” to his marriage proposal. There was much speculation about whether the couple would get married in Season 11 or in Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory, which might end up being the series final season. Spoilers leaked for The Big Bang Theory Season 11, Episode 17 indicate that Sheldon and Amy’s wedding will take place this season, and executive producer Steve Holland almost confirms that.

Holland tells TV Line that he thinks that Amy and Sheldon will tie the knot in The Big Bang Theory Season 11. He also adds that they have been building to the couple’s wedding all through the season. He also drops a hint that Sheldon and Amy’s wedding may take place in the current season’s final episode by saying they have yet to write the finale.

“I think you will see a wedding [this season] We haven’t written the finale yet, but we’ve certainly been building to it all season.”

Amy and Sheldon were on the verge of getting married in Episode 10 of The Big Bang Theory Season 11, titled “The Confidence Erosion.” The two decided to become husband and wife at City Hall, but Sheldon backed out at the last moment, saying that he wanted a real wedding. The wedding where he could have the first dance with Amy. He said that he wanted to do it right.

With Sheldon and Amy’s civil marriage ceremony canceled, a big quirky wedding is likely to take place in The Big Bang Theory Season 11’s final episode. And in one of the upcoming episodes, the couple is apparently ready to tell their friends that they have made their save-the-wedding-date cards.

Sheldon had originally picked 80 dates so that he could find a perfect date to get married, saying that it was a textbook optimization problem. And after nine months of deliberation, the couple seems to have picked their wedding date.

In Episode 17 of The Big Bang Theory Season 11, the brainy lovebirds will announce their perfect wedding date, according to the spoilers leaked on the Big Bang Theory Fansite by fans who attended the taping of the episode. Sheldon and Amy are reportedly walking down the aisle on May 12.

Might as well call #ShAmy copper and tellurium, because they are CuTe! ????‍????❤️????‍???? Here's every reason why Amy and Sheldon belong together forever: https://t.co/v6FZ7Pbmws pic.twitter.com/e2nf1La0Vq — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) February 14, 2018

The Big Bang Theory Season 11, Episode 17, titled “The Athenaeum Allocation,” airs on Thursday, March 8, on CBS.