Jennifer Lawrence Dons Black Dress With Bondage-Style Theme, Sheer Bodice On Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence makes dramatic red carpet appearance in NYC for premiere of 'Red Sparrow.'

Jennifer Lawrence is on a roll in the fashion department promoting her film, Red Sparrow. The actress looked fierce on the red carpet in New York City on Monday for the premiere of the highly anticipated film in which she stars as a Russian spy.

Lawrence made her appearance at the Lincoln Center wearing a black gown with a bondage-style high-neck and sheer bodice, Daily Mail reports. It also had a full skirt with ruched detailing.

The sheer bodice exuded a dramatic effect with the cleavage-baring design. Jennifer had a nude bra under the fabric, but wasn’t obvious at first glance. Her hair was swept up into a bun that sat high atop her head.

The 27-year-old accessorized the look with emerald drop earrings and diamond earrings with matching rings. The Hunger Games star opted for a dark smoky eye and heavy eyeliner. He red lipstick and rouge cheeks packed a powerful punch, tying the bold theme together. She posed for photographers with her hands placed seductively on her hips while giving the cameras a smoldering expression.

Jennifer Lawrence was joined on the red carpet with Red Sparrow co-stars, Joely Richardson and Mary Louise Parker.

Last week the actress made headlines for wearing a Versace dress that did little to cover her up in London’s freezing temperatures. While her male co-stars were bundled up in layered outfits, fans were dismayed at J-Law’s dress for the photo call.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of “Red Sparrow” in New York City. Evan Agostini/Invision / AP Images

Jennifer Lawrence at ‘Red Sparrow’ premiere in NYC. Evan Agostini/Invision / AP Images

The dress had a high slit and was low-cut.

Many voiced their opinions that it was “sexist” Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t covered up while the actors were warm. Some even lashed out at the designer since they believed a coat should’ve been added. The uproar was enough that J-Law responded to the controversy on Facebook.

Jennifer Lawrence insisted that it was her choice to wear the dress and that it was too beautiful to cover up with a coat. She let fans know that she would’ve done the same had there been snow outside. Moreover, the photo call lasted about five minutes. She was disillusioned at the outcry, going on that the concern wasn’t moving feminism forward. Jennifer made no secret that she was unhappy about something being made out of nothing.