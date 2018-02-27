Demi Teases “See You Tonight” With Photo In Lacey And Revealing White Top As She Kicks Off Her Tour

Fans think that the singer looks hot, hot, hot.

Lately, 25-year-old Demi Lovato has certainly been upping her Instagram game as she sets out on tour for the next few months.

Over the last couple of weeks, Lovato has been sharing sexy photos with fans, most of which are promoting her tour with DJ Khaled and Kehlani. As the Inquisitr reported last week, the singer even shared a video of herself rolling around in lingerie as she announced a new leg of her tour.

But most recently, Lovato shared yet another saucy photo of herself laying in bed. In the latest picture, only half of Lovato’s body is visible as she lays on her side and poses for the camera. She puts one hand in her hair and the other off to the side of her body as she looks seriously at the camera.

Demi is wearing the same white lingerie outfit that she has in past photos that were posted to her Instagram account previously. The outfit is complete with the same plunging neckline, leaving little to the imagination. In the caption of the photo, Demi tells many fans that she will see them tonight on tour.

“See you tonight…” she posted along with a purple devil emoji.

Within a short time of being posted, Demi’s picture has already received over 1.1 million likes as well as 8,300 comments. Many of Lovato’s followers excitedly commented on the photo, saying that they were going to see Lovato in concert tonight while others couldn’t get over how amazing Lovato looks in her latest pic.

See you tonight…???? #TellMeYouLoveMeTour A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 26, 2018 at 11:21am PST

“Dang Demi, you’re so gorgeous!”

“You are literally perfect,” another fan chimed in.

According to her website, Demi kicked off her tour this evening in San Diego. She has two more upcoming shows in the Golden State with one in San Jose and another in Inglewood before making her way to Las Vegas on March 3.

Recently, Demi’s personal life also seems to be heating up as she was recently spotted with her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama. As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the former couple were spotted together at lunch at Sol Y Luna in the San Fernando Valley. Bystanders reported that the couple was laughing throughout their meal and seemed to enjoy each other’s company. The couple had previously ended their relationship back in 2016.

On thing’s for sure — Demi appears to be very happy recently and maybe both Wilmer and her tour have something to do with it.