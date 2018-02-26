Fans Feel Sorry For Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth After Birth Of Baby, Think She’s Too Young To Be A Mom

The ninth Duggar daughter gave birth on February 23, but some fans think she's way too young.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their son into the world on February 23. This put to rest rumors that Joy and Austin had conceived him before they were married and answered rumors about the baby’s gender, if she was carrying multiples, and his name.

The 10-pound baby was born Gideon Martyn, and the new parents look happy, but tired, in photos they’ve recently released. However, not all fans are happy for the pair, as some think that Joy-Anna is way too young to have a baby.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin, tied the knot when she was just 19. In true Duggar fashion, she conceived on or near her wedding night and then announced her pregnancy just a few months later.

Some fans took umbrage with the fact that Joy-Anna and Austin didn’t really know one another all that well before they got married, as couples in the Duggar household are not allowed to be alone together until their wedding night.

One fan let the young couple know exactly how she felt on the topic.

“Too bad y’all couldn’t have gotten to really know each other before you brought a baby into the world. You said yourself you were never alone until your wedding night. That’s just not a good thing. Marriage and parenting is hard work but your marriages is so important. I think it’s just irresponsible of you.”

Another made it known that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is too young to start a family, at least in their eyes. The ninth Duggar daughter turned 20 during her pregnancy and was married at 19.

“Poor joy. Hasn’t even lived her life yet,” another chimed in.

Another commenter on Reddit stated that Joy looks incredibly young.

“God love her, she looks so so young and absolutely exhausted.”

The pair hasn’t seemed to let the negativity dampen their spirits and seem to be overjoyed by the arrival of the baby. Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth let it slip a week ago that her due date was February 22, and as most of the women in her family went over their due date, it seems she carried on the tradition.

Although Joy hasn’t confirmed where she gave birth to her son, it is speculated by her interview with People that she gave birth at home like most of her sisters. She, however, appears to have had the hospital on standby in case something went wrong, as is what happened to two of her sisters, Jill and Jessa.

The announcement comes ahead of the new season of Counting On, which premieres tonight.