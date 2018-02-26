Lala Kent Wants Marriage With Boyfriend, Plans For A Family

Lala Kent is speaking out and saying that she really wants to end up getting married to her boyfriend Randall Emmett at some point. These two didn’t go public with their relationship until recently. Us Weekly shared the news about what Lala is hoping for in the future. It looks like she is sure that she has found the person she wants to be with the rest of her life.

Randall was still legally married when the relationship started, so they didn’t actually go public with their relationship until right before his divorce was final. The rumors had flown about who she was with but everyone was sure that it was Randall. It just took her a bit to admit it.

Lala did share that she would never bring Randall on the show. They live in two different worlds, totally. She does reality television and he is a film producer. Their relationship works and keeping it off of reality television might be best for them. Lala did admit that her boyfriend is very upset over the things James Kennedy has said about him because he has been nothing but nice to James. Lala and James used to be close friends, but their relationship is over. She says that they don’t have anything to do with each other at all now. The viewers have seen some of it go down on the current season of Vanderpump Rules.

When it comes to marriage, Lala Kent says she isn’t in a big hurry to do it, but marrying Randall is what she sees happening in her future. He already has two children from a previous marriage. She also sees having a family with him at some point. Right now, these two are doing great and the fans enjoy that Lala Kent is finally letting the fans in on what is going on in her personal life even though it isn’t airing on the show.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what happens with Lala and Emmett. He hasn’t been on the show just yet, but the fans would love to get to know him better. Don’t miss watching Lala Kent on new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights on Bravo.