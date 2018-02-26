‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines Open Up A Restaurant, Called Magnolia Table, In Waco

Even though 'Fixer Upper' will no longer air on HGTV after this season, Chip and Joanna Gaines aren't slowing down in the least.

Fixer Upper will be no more after this season, but that doesn’t mean Chip and Joanna Gaines are slowing down anytime soon. In fact, the latest news about the real estate power couple suggests that they’re busier than ever before!

According to Eater, Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have opened up a new restaurant, called Magnolia Table, in their hometown of Waco, Texas.

Located at 2132 South Valley Mills Drive, the restaurant takes the place of the classic Elite Cafe, which was a diner-like establishment that was a favorite of the residents for many years.

Magnolia Table, which serves breakfast and lunch, has a wide variety of “curated” menu items hand-picked by Chip and Joanna themselves, including buttermilk biscuits (made from Joanna’s recipe), eggs Benedict, avocado toast, and French toast. However, Magnolia Table also pays tribute to the Elite Cafe by keeping some of their menu items, like the 1919 pimento cheese sandwich, soups, salads, and a burger. Fans of Fixer Upper will also be delighted to know that “select” ingredients are freshly grown in Joanna’s garden.

The couple chose to make the restaurant so breakfast-focused because Chip’s favorite meal is breakfast, and he even goes so far as to bill himself as a “breakfast connoisseur.”

But this isn’t the only restaurant that the Gaines’ have in their portfolio.

Eater also reports that the Fixer Upper stars also run Silos Bakery, which is where fans can pick up homemade goodies — like cupcakes — from Joanna herself.

Meet your #SiloDistrictMarathon team captains! You know @chipgaines is running the full, & now we have @clintonharp running the half & @JDHIronDesigns in the 5K. Read our blog to learn more about why each of these captains signed up to run at https://t.co/Xb5K6bhgss! pic.twitter.com/ycABdQODgV — Magnolia (@magnolia) February 24, 2018

It’s unclear whether the couple is involved in the day-to-day operations of the Magnolia Table, but chances are, they don’t take as much time to flip burgers and pancakes at the cafe because Joanna is in the process of “baking” her fifth child!

4.2 foggy miles.. gearing up for a long, long 9 mile run this Sunday. Every day a new adventure, every day a new sore muscle I didn't even know I had.. #neverGiveUp #SiloDistrictMarathon @gg_runs pic.twitter.com/ZDD79V6HSM — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) February 16, 2018

That’s right — even though the couple already has four children of their own, they’re expecting their fifth one in just a few months, so it’s not likely that we’ll be seeing much of the couple once Fixer Upper goes off the air, especially as they take the time to have a baby and just take some time off from show business in general.