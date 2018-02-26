‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Meet Don Diamont’s Sexy ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partner

'B&B' star will dance with Finnish pro Hanna Karttunen but what does his wife think about his 'DWTS' Italy plans?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Don Diamont and his character Bill Spencer will be missing from the LA scene for a few weeks. Don is now confirmed to be on the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars, called Ballando con le Stelle. The actor and his wife, Cindy Ambuehl, both posted hilarious videos on Instagram of Don preparing to depart for Italy for the competition. The name of Don’s dance partner was also revealed and she’s got an impressive professional dance resume.

Don Diamont Dance Partner Revealed

Today.it confirmed that Don will dance with Hanna Karttunen, a Finnish pro, who has competed on the UK version of the show, called Strictly Come Dancing, as well as on Ballando. In fact, Don will find that dancing with Hanna might come pretty easily since she’s worked with B&B stars in the past. Back on DWTS Italy in 2006, Sean Kanan, aka Bold‘s Deacon Sharpe was paired with Tinna Hoffman, but withdrew from the competition before he was eliminated.

Kanan returned to Italy for a cameo on a later season of DWTS Italia and danced the rumba with Hanna Karttunen. Now the beauty will swap from Deacon to Dollar Bill as she struts her stuff with Don Diamont. Ronn Moss, the actor that played Ridge Forrester prior to Thorsten Kaye, was also on Italy’s DWTS, back in 2010 and was paired with Sara Di Vaira. Brooke Logan portrayer, Katherine Kelly Lang, competed on Ballando con le Stelle in 2014 with pro partner Simone Di Pasquale.

Here’s a look at Sean Kanan doing the rumba.

Here’s a glimpse at Ronn Moss shaking his stuff.

Katherine Kelly Lang was reportedly upset when she was eliminated from the dance show after an injury prevented her from performing at her best. Lang did an interview with TV Guide‘s Michael Logan after she tweeted regret that she participated in Italy’s DWTS. Lang said it was “more of a reality show with dance” where they ran the cameras on the celebs constantly and said the producers would “provoke you” because “they want to see tears and anger.” That might not work with Don Diamont.

Diamont’s Wife Reacted To Husband Leaving

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill Spencer will be hospitalized after he’s shot and that sets the stage for his temporary exit from B&B. As for his leave-taking from home, Don’s realtor wife Cindy Ambuehl shared a funny video of Don zipping his bag while she throws a real estate sign at him. Don and Cindy often post silly videos of his second job putting up her realtor signs at properties. Cindy often refers to her husband as her “sign b***h” and captioned the IG video, “Where does the sign b***h think he’s going…?!”

The B&B star shared a video of his mad dance skills while putting out signs for his wife and said he needed to let “footloose.”

While the actor joked before that he can’t dance or sing, some video footage from an event in Monte Carlo showed him getting down and funky with his Bold and the Beautiful co-stars and his moves weren’t too shabby. It remains to be seen exactly how the CBS soap facilitated the plot exit of Dollar Bill Spencer, but we’ll know soon enough since Don Diamont is in Italy now rehearsing for the 2018 season of Ballando con le Stella that debuts on March 10.

Who Is Hanna Kartunnen?

The Finnish beauty will be paired with Don Diamont, and you can see in the BBC video below, that she’s talented and gorgeous. She’s a four-time British National dance champion and has also won the World Series, World Masters, Dutch Open, United States Open, United Kingdom Open, and Kremlin Cup competitions. In addition to appearing on Ballando con le Stelle, Hanna has danced on DWTS programs in England, the US, Russia, and South Africa.

Ballando con le Stelle airs on Rai 1 in Italy and the network doesn’t stream in the US. However, Don Diamont may share video updates on his Instagram page. The Rai network maintains a YouTube page where they stream clips of popular shows, so you might be able to get a glimpse of Don Diamont there dancing with his pro partner Hanna Kartunnen.

See what happens when Bill proposes to Steffy next week, who will be found guilty in the “who shot Bill” mystery coming soon, and catch up on the latest B&B scoop for the week of February 26. Tune into CBS weekdays for the latest episodes and check back often for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.