‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Baby Daddy Nathan Griffith Arrested, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Nathan Griffith is the father of Jenelle Evans' son, Kaiser.

Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith has been arrested. Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiance was reportedly taken into custody on Sunday for a traffic related crime, which is just the latest in the string of legal issues he’s faced.

According to a Feb. 26 report by Radar Online, Nathan Griffith was arrested in Myrtle Beach on Feb. 25 for hitting fixtures on the highway with his car and then failing to stop and call the police. “He hit fixtures and left the scene,” a police spokesperson revealed to the website.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Nathan Griffith shares a 3-year-old son, Kaiser, with Jenelle Evans. Nathan was arrested for the crime and was released at 5:30 a.m. after posting bail for $464. Nathan is no stranger to legal drama, and has been arrested for things in the past such as assault. However, he’s not the only one of Jenelle’s exes that have been arrested this month.

Jenelle Evans’ former husband, Courtland Rogers, was also recently arrested. Courtland was busted for “possession with intent to manufacture/sell a schedule III controlled substance,” police confirm. The report reveals that a schedule III substance are things such as steroids and barbiturates. Courtland is also no stranger to jail time. Rogers has been arrested for drug offenses in the past, including possession of heroin while married to the Teen Mom 2 star. While in prison previously, Courtland revealed that he served time with David Eason, who eventually became Jenelle’s husband.

My son is perfectly fine and beautiful. Yes, exactly stop picking on a child. If he had eye problems believe me, I would get him what he needs. pic.twitter.com/stWyO1PeEg — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) December 25, 2017

Meanwhile, Jenelle’s exes aren’t the only ones creating drama. Evans’ husband, David Eason, was recently fired from Teen Mom 2 after he went on a social media rant and made homophobic and transphobic comments on Twitter. Many fans were outraged over David’s words towards the LGTBQ community. While Jenelle Evans released a public statement revealing that her husband does not hate the gay community, David reportedly refused to apologize for his comments and MTV was forced to action against him. The network released a statement revealing that due to Eason’s comments they were cutting ties with him effective immediately. Jenelle’s fate on the reality show is still reportedly up in the air.

Teen Mom 2 fans will likely get a better look into the drama when the show returns to MTV for new episodes later this year.