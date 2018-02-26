‘The Bachelor’ 2018: Bekah M. Confirms She’s Headed To ‘Bachelor In Paradise,’ Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Bekah Martinez is the first official cast member of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 5.

The Bachelor 2018 is getting ready to come to an end, and that means that the women recently gathered to tell all about their time on the show with Arie Luyendyk Jr. When one of the show’s most talked about cast members, Bekah Martinez, had her turn on the main stage, it was revealed that she had some pretty big summer plans.

According to a February 25 report by Hollywood Life, Bekah Martinez is officially the first named cast member for Bachelor in Paradise 2018. Fans of The Bachelor will best remember Bekah for being so young. In fact, her age was a huge topic of conversation the entire season, until she finally came to clean to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and revealed that she was only 22-years-old.

Many of Bekah’s fellow cast members believed that she was just too young to be ready for a lasting relationship and marriage to Arie, 36, who made it clear that he was wanted to settle down and start a family in the near future. Now, Bekah will be single and ready to mingle in Mexico this summer, as she will join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise for Season 5. Paradise seems to be made for someone like Bekah, who is young, spontaneous, and seemingly up for an adventure.

However, Bachelor in Paradise isn’t just all fun and games. More than one couple who’ve met on the show has gone the distance. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert and Carly Waddell and Evan Bass all met, got married, and welcomed children after meeting on the show. Some members of the Season 4 cast are in it for the long haul. Taylor Mocha and Derek Peth are currently engaged after meeting in Mexico, and Raven Gates (the previous Bachelor runner-up) met boyfriend Adam Gottschalk during the last season, and the two are still going strong.

However, some Bachelor fans are already predicting that Bekah Martinez could be the female equivalent to Dean Unglert, who was a hot commodity during Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 but ended up in the middle of some major drama when he admitted to having feelings for more than one woman.

Fans can see Bekah Martinez on Bachelor in Paradise 2018 this summer on ABC.