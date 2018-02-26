‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Returns As Part Of Abigail’s Split Personality Storyline

Ben's back, and he'll cause even more problems for Abigail.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail’s mental illness storyline is far from over. Although fans have already seen her morph into the personality of Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus), there seems to be more to the story than just a split personality disorder.

According to a February 24 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) is currently causing a ton of chaos in Salem. Abby has been slipping into the personality of her friend, Gabi, by wearing a dark wig and Gabi’s designer coat. During her times as Gabi, Abigail has no memory of what she does, and it seems she’s been doing a lot. She is even responsible for killing her brother-in-law, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis).

The latest Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail’s mental state is strongly tied to her former fiance, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). When Ben returns to Salem, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) will find out that he triggers Abigail’s episodes.

As many Days of Our Lives viewers will remember, Abigail was previously engaged to Ben Weston, who turned out to be the necktie killer. Ben then kidnapped a pregnant Abigail and held her hostage as she delivered her son, Thomas. Ben then tried to kill Abby by tying her to a bed and lighting the bed on fire. Since that time, Abby’s mental state has been fragile, to say the least. Ben has popped in and out of the picture and is even responsible for everyone find out that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is still alive.

Now, with Ben returning yet again, it seems that Stefan will find out that he is the reason for Abigail’s split personality ordeal. Perhaps Ben’s most recent escape has been weighing on Abby’s mind, and now she is becoming someone else entirely to escape from the fear she feels regarding Ben, and the possibility of him returning to hurt her or her son, Thomas. It seems that Days of Our Lives fans can expect a lot of drama as Abby continues her head-spinning personality changes.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.