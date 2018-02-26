‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Tries To Kill Another Salem Resident

Will Abigail's mental illness claim another victim?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail’s reign of terror isn’t over yet. Although Abby has no idea that she’s a murderess, the character’s split personality disorder is causing some major turmoil in Salem.

According to a Feb. 24 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) will soon morph into her alter-ego “Gabby” again, and it looks like she’ll be out for blood yet again. As many Days of our Lives fans already know, Abigail has been taking on the personality of Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) and running wild in Salem. Her mental breakdown even caused her to murder her beloved brother-in-law, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Now, it seems that Abby will try to kill again.

The latest Days of our Lives weekly preview reveals that Abigail will take on Gabi’s personality yet again, complete with dark wig and designer coat. During an upcoming episode, Abby will wave an iron fireplace poker at Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), and seemingly even swing the deadly weapon at her. It seems that Vivian may find out Abigail’s secret and when she does, “Gabby” will come for her. The alter-ego has killed before, and it seems that she will kill again to protect her secret. Things are getting out of hand at the DiMera mansion, and it looks like Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) may need to step in.

Currently, Stefan is the only person who knows Abigail’s shocking secret, and he has admitted that he is concerned about his sister-in-law. Now, it could be time to involve Abby’s husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). While Chad will think that Stefan is lying at first, he’ll eventually experience one of his wife’s episodes first hand, and he’ll likely be shocked by what he sees. Days of our Lives viewers have seen Chad make tough decisions regarding Abby’s mental health in the past, and it seems that he’ll have to do it again now that Abby has snapped and is worse than ever. Of course, he’ll also want to cover for his wife so she doesn’t go to prison for killing Andre.

Fans can watch all the drama unfold when Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.