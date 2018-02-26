‘Melrose Place’ Star Jamie Luner Accused Of Performing Oral Stimulation To 16-Year-Old Boy, According To ‘TMZ’

'Melrose Place' actress Jamie Luner is facing allegations of sexual misconduct after she reportedly performed oral stimulation on a 16-year-old boy in 1998, 'TMZ' reported.

Melrose Place alum Jamie Luner is now the subject of headlines after a man in his 30s reportedly filed a complaint against her for an alleged sexual misconduct incident that happened two decades ago.

According to TMZ, the 46-year-old actress, popularly known as Lexi Sterling on the hit American soap opera Melrose Place, is now facing allegations of sexual misconduct filed by a 30-something-year-old man when he was still a minor.

Based on the outlet’s report, Luner’s accuser submitted a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department for an incident that happened when he was only 16-years-old, approximately 20 years ago. Very little details of the allegation have been made public as TMZ revealed that the actress allegedly performed oral stimulation on the accuser.

However, it wasn’t clear whether the act was voluntary or forced as the complainant’s relationship with the actress wasn’t immediately clear, with the outlet pondering whether he was a teen actor or just someone she knew at the time of the incident. His intentions for filing the complaint 20 years later remains unknown as well.

Meanwhile, TMZ has yet to receive any response from Jamie Luner after reaching out to her for comment on the matter as the investigations are only about to commence.

Jamie Luner from 'Melrose Place' Accused of Sexual Misconduct https://t.co/r8Qj7hE3mL — TMZ (@TMZ) February 26, 2018

What is known so far is that the incident occurred sometime in 1998. Around this time, the actress was still active in Melrose Place and was reportedly still involved with her then-boyfriend Johnny Braz, whom she later broke up with when the soap opera ended, based on her iMDB bio.

While she is more known to the audience as Lexi Sterling, her career in Hollywood was actually launched when she starred as Cindy Lubbock on the hit ABC sitcom Just The Ten of Us, which aired from 1988 through 1990.

Based on her social media pages, Jamie Luner is working as an actress and producer, all while acting as the Chief Executive Officer for Inspiradigm.

Her previous projects on screen include the films The Perfect Boss (2013 TV movie), Walking the Halls (2012), Perfect Marriage (2006), Blind Justice (2005), Stranger in My Bed (2005), Friends & Lovers (1999), and Confessions of a Sorority Girl (1994). She was also featured in several other TV shows such as Profiler (1996-2000) where she starred as Rachel Burke, and Savannah (1996-1997) as Peyton Richards.