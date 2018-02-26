Ronda Rousey Slams Triple H During WWE ‘Elimination Chamber’

Ronda Rousey gave fans a taste of what to expect at 'WrestleMania 34.'

Ronda Rousey made her third appearance in the WWE on Sunday night at Elimination Chamber in Las Vegas to sign a contract with the WWE. The accomplished MMA fighter officially signed a deal with the WWE, making her a RAW superstar. Rousey had earlier shared her excitement on Twitter about the deal before the events at Elimination Chamber.

However, the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV saw the MMA fighter get physical with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. What was supposed to be a regular contract signing ended in violence when Triple H got slammed through a table in the middle of the ring, and Rousey was slapped by Stephanie McMahon. Bleacher Report says that RAW general manager Kurt Angle turned the tables on RAW commissioner Stephanie McMahon and Triple H when he disclosed that the only reason Rpusey was signed was so they could exact revenge.

The duo were humiliated in 2015 at WrestleMania 31 by Rousey and signing the former UFC champion is the perfect opportunity to settle the grudge. After Angle’s big reveal, things got really interesting. Triple H made the biggest mistake of the night by pointing a finger at Rousey and approaching her. The WWE superstar was picked up and slammed by Rousey through a table. This prompted McMahon to get into the ring to come to his rescue; Stephanie retaliated with a slap to Rousey’s face.

The duo left the ring with Rousey accusing McMahon of running, leaving the former UFC bantamweight champion to sign the contract with the WWE. However, before things got physical, the UFC fighter got emotional and could be seen shedding a tear with the roar of the fans screaming out her name. Rousey was a crowd favorite as she took the mic for the first time at a WWE event, according to Sports Illustrated.

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

The incidents at Elimination Chamber point to a mixed tag team match in New Orleans on April 8 between Angle and Rousey vs. McMahon and Triple H. According to Forbes, some fans will hate the idea of Stephanie being Rousey’s first rival while others will love it.

RONDA ROUSEY JUST PUT HHH THROUGH A TABLE!!!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/lUPWoqP0MZ — Nate (@BarstoolNate) February 26, 2018

The hashtag “WWEChamber” has been trending on Twitter with clips of Ronda body slamming Triple H going viral. However, some users have criticized her mic work after the WWE Elimination Chamber. However, most fans will be more concerned about her fighting ability and not her acting.