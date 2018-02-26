WWE News: Ronda Rousey Road To ‘WrestleMania’ Clears Up At Elimination Chamber

Ronda Rousey's first significant WWE feud was set up at Elimination Chamber

There was almost no doubt in anyone’s mind that the road to WrestleMania for Ronda Rousey would start when she made her WWE debut at Elimination Chamber on Sunday night. The only questions were whether or not the fans would accept her and who she would end up facing off with during her contract signing that would set up her eventual WrestleMania opponent. Most of the significant WWE rumors indicated that she would team up with someone to face Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at the event, with The Rock, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Kurt Angle as the top contenders. Now that Elimination Chamber is in the books, it is clear what the WWE has planned for Rowdy Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey At WWE Elimination Chamber

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Kurt Angle came out to the ring, and it was Triple H who introduced Rowdy Ronda Rousey to come out to sign her WWE contract. Rousey got a huge ovation, not really surprising since the event was in Las Vegas, which is one of the top hotspots for UFC action.

The fans were all chanting for Ronda Rousey, and she soaked up the cheers. She thanked Kurt Angle, saying that from a gold medal winner to an Olympic champion, it means a lot. She also thanked Rowdy Roddy Piper for allowing her to use his name and said that she wants to work hard to prove herself and make Piper’s family proud.

However, after that happened, Triple H made sure that Ronda Rousey didn’t want anything special in her contract. Rousey said she didn’t, which was huge since many WWE fans have worried that she would be a new Brock Lesnar for the WWE — a part-time star.

Ronda Rousey said that she wanted to earn everything and wanted nothing handed to her. However, that is when Kurt Angle spoke up. Angle told Rousey that McMahon and Triple H held a grudge from the WrestleMania event where she embarrassed them and that they wanted her to sign the deal to push her down and humiliate her.

John Locher / AP Images

Ronda Rousey went from happy to serious, and that is when Triple H ushered Kurt Angle out of the ring. Ronda backed Stephanie McMahon into the ropes, and Triple H ran back in. McMahon quickly left the ring, and when Rousey walked back to Triple H, she grabbed him and sent him through the table.

Stephanie McMahon came back in and slapped Ronda Rousey before running before she died. Rousey then signed the contract and dropped it on Triple H’s chest.

Ronda Rousey At WWE WrestleMania 34

The original WWE rumors were for Ronda Rousey and The Rock to team up since it was The Rock that Rousey backed up when she embarrassed Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 31. However, with The Rock busy in Hollywood, the idea was for someone like Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman or Kurt Angle to step in.

The promo by Ronda Rousey when this all started was to praise Kurt Angle. She pointed out that they both had Olympic history and showed a lot of respect for him, since it was Angle that caused the breakdown, with Triple H going through a table. As a result, the consensus is that he will be Rousey’s partner at WrestleMania 34.

Ronda Rousey is scheduled to be on WWE Monday Night Raw, so expect her Road to WrestleMania to be set in stone very soon.