Chrissy Teigen Worries About Postpartum Depression After The Upcoming Birth Of Her Son

Lip Sync Battle co-host, model, and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to postpartum depression, the debilitating mood disorder that strikes one out of every six mothers after childbirth. The condition can cause anxiety, extreme sadness, anger, restlessness, and exhaustion, making it difficult for mothers to focus and or concentrate on normal, every day activities, especially caring for an infant. Teigen suffered through postpartum depression after the birth of now-22-month-old Luna, and she’s concerned she might face the same battle when she gives birth again in June.

Teigen underwent IVF to conceive Luna and her son, and studies have shown that successful fertility treatments can increase a woman’s risk of postpartum depression, a fact Teigen knows all too well. After Luna’s birth, Teigen kept every shade in the house closed, barely ate, and didn’t go outside unless she was working. She didn’t understand why she was unhappy because, to her, she had an “incredible life, husband and family, and all the resources necessary.” Still, postpartum depression struck, and now Teigen is approximately four months away from facing the same beast.

Speaking at the Create & Cultivate Conference in Los Angeles, Teigen told Kim Kardashian’s stylist, Jen Atkin, that she only made it through the depression with the support of her husband, family, and friends. But that doesn’t stop her from worrying about whether she will experience the same after the birth of her son.

“Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do. But I also know that when it does happen — if it does — I’m so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That’s why I stand for a real core group of people around me.”

The outspoken model also said she wishes someone had talked to her before when she was going through the depression, and she encouraged people to speak up when they realize something is wrong. Knowing how she will cope if she does have to face the depression again, Teigen has conquered half the battle because, according to the National Institute of Health, without treatment, postpartum depression can last for months or years and can affect the mother’s health as well as her ability to connect with and care for her baby.