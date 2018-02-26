Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Married Again: Will Adopt A Baby, Claims ‘New Idea’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reportedly tie the knot again in a private beach wedding.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly married again in an unofficial ceremony. New sources report that ex-lovers got in touch as soon as Aniston announced her split from Justin Theroux. Brad and Jennifer’s alleged intimate wedding took place on a remote island of the Caribbean, as reported by New Idea. It is also claimed that the Friends actress and Pitt are planning to adopt a baby soon.

The paperwork to adopt a baby was allegedly already started by Aniston while she was married to The Leftovers star. The sources of New Idea claims that the wedding took place with just a few close friends as eyewitnesses on the beach. Post-ceremony newlywed Jennifer was heard telling her friends that she “can’t wait” to start her family with the Fight Club actor.

The report further states that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt wished to do something in a major way to prove their commitment towards each other. The couple wanted to celebrate that they are together now and allegedly revealed it with the commitment ceremony in front of their close inner circle.

While there has been no official statement from celebrities’ representatives, New Idea asserts that even though this is not an official wedding, Brad and Jennifer are reinforcing their dedication and commitment towards each other.

“They spent time in Anguilla back during their first marriage and had lots of beautiful experiences – so it’s only fitting that they wanted to go back there and create some new memories to cherish. The ceremony was on a small, quiet beach – Jen wore a simple white linen slip dress and no shoes, Brad wore white shorts and an open white shirt. She was clutching some flowers she’d picked in the morning – it was very simple but very intimate and special.”

Moreover, the report claims that Aniston and Pitt are referring to each other as husband and wife now, and the couple is allegedly looking forward to adopting a baby.

“While their marriage might not be official in the eyes of the law, it’s 100 percent real to Brad and Jen. This was like their second wedding.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Friends actress is supposedly said to be adopting a boy and did not want Theroux to have rights over her child. She decided to separate from The Leftovers actor and show her commitment towards Pitt, who is reportedly happy with the baby news as he does not get to meet with his own kids due to a custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Aniston and Pitt’s first marriage was a celebrity affair held at a lavish Malibu island in 2000. The couple separated in 2005, and Pitt was soon in a relationship with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie finalized their divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, in September 2016. Aniston and Theroux have announced their separation recently on February 15, 2018. It is reported that the extravagant Los Angeles’s Bel-Air apartment of Theroux and Aniston might have a role to play in their divorce. According to TMZ, there is a new development in the ongoing legal battle of Theroux with their neighbor, Norman Resnicow, who now sides with the Friends actress saying that she never liked the place.